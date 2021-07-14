Technology News
loading

Apple Said to Seek Up to 20 Percent Increase in iPhone 13 Production for 2021

Apple has asked suppliers to produce 90 million next-generation iPhone models this year, as per sources.

By Debby Wu and Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 14 July 2021 12:03 IST
Apple Said to Seek Up to 20 Percent Increase in iPhone 13 Production for 2021

Apple’s camera upgrades will put the focus on video recording features such as improved optical zoom

Highlights
  • This year's update will be more incremental than last year's iPhone 12
  • Apple is planning updates to all of the current models
  • At least one of the new versions will have an LTPO display

Apple has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhone handsets this year, a sharp increase from its 2020 iPhone shipments, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in recent years of roughly 75 million units for the initial run from a device's launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for 2021 would suggest the company anticipates its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhone gadgets will be Apple's second with 5G, a key enticement pushing users to upgrade.

This year's update will be more incremental than last year's iPhone 12, emphasising processor, camera and display improvements, the people said, asking not to be named as the plans are not public. Apple is planning updates to all of the current models, spanning the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch regular versions and the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. The phones, codenamed D16, D17, D63, and D64, are all expected to be announced in September, earlier than last year's October introduction partly thanks to the supply chain recovering.

At least one of the new versions will have an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display capable of alternating its refresh rate based on the content being shown. Apple has used this technology in the Apple Watch for several years, allowing the screen to be slower in certain situations - such as the Always On mode - to extend battery life. Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung Electronics. already have LTPO screens in their flagship phones. The new iPhone devices with LTPO displays will also use IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) technology for improved power efficiency and responsiveness.

While the design of the new Apple phones will remain largely unchanged, the company plans to reduce the size of the front-facing camera and face unlock sensor cutout, or notch, to better match its rivals. The company hopes to eventually remove the notch entirely in a future version of the iPhone and is likely to shrink its size further next year.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple's camera upgrades will put the focus on more advanced video recording features such as improved optical zoom. An upgraded system-on-chip, built around the same six cores as the current A14 chip, will also be included. The company has tested an in-display fingerprint scanner for this year's devices, however that feature will likely not appear on this generation.

While Apple has asked suppliers to build up to 90 million units, the actual number could be a few million units shy of that target, one of the people said. Huawei's sanction-stricken smartphone business is a major factor for Apple's increased shipment orders, according to another person familiar with the strategy.

The ongoing chip shortage that has undermined operations across several global industries is not expected to affect the production of upcoming iPhone handsets, some of the people said. Apple is key chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s biggest customer and its outsize orders make the launch of a new iPhone an annual event that suppliers across Asia plan for months in advance.

TSMC shares rose as much as 1.3 percent after the report of Apple's upgraded output plans. Among other supply partners, fellow Taiwanese connector and power-pack maker Cheng Uei Precision Industry climbed as much as 9 percent and lens maker Largan Precision was up as much as 2.4 percent. Japanese electronic component maker Alps Alpine was up as much as 3.5 percent.

Chinese assembly partner Luxshare Precision Industry is set to have a bigger role this year after it acquired iPhone assembly facilities from Wistron.

Assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will dominate orders for the 6.7-inch Pro Max model and split the 6.1-inch Pro with Luxshare and the 6.1-inch regular iPhone with Pegatron. Pegatron is expected to make all the 5.4-inch units.

Beyond the new iPhone models, Apple is preparing several other products for later this year, including new MacBook Pro laptops with custom Apple chips, redesigned iPad mini and entry-tier iPad models and Apple Watches with updated displays. Apple plans to kick off production of the new MacBook Pro in the third quarter after facing some issues related to MiniLED screens that also challenged the launch of the latest iPad Pro.

To resolve the MiniLED supply issue, Apple has recruited Luxshare to split orders for an essential MiniLED component for the new MacBook Pro with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, which earlier dominated the orders for the component for iPad Pro.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

 

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPad mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple Watch
Amazfit PowerBuds Pro With Cervical Spine Posture Reminders, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
Luke Skywalker’s The Mandalorian Season 2 Making-of Special to Release August 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar

Related Stories

Apple Said to Seek Up to 20 Percent Increase in iPhone 13 Production for 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  4. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  6. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  7. Oppo Reno 6Z Price Leaks Ahead of Launch, Teaser Pages Confirm Design
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Realme Book Laptop Could Launch in August for Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Luke Skywalker’s The Mandalorian Season 2 Making-of Special to Release August 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Apple Said to Seek Up to 20 Percent Increase in iPhone 13 Production for 2021
  3. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Talks About The Last Time He Cried, His Space Dreams
  4. Amazfit PowerBuds Pro With Cervical Spine Posture Reminders, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M22 Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online; May Come With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  6. Big Tech Antitrust: How Google, Facebook and Others Are Faring Against US Lawsuits and Probes
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Series India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Emmy Nominations 2021: The Mandalorian and The Crown Tied as Netflix, HBO Jostle
  9. European Central Bank to Launch Digital Euro Project: All We Know So Far
  10. Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On-the-Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com