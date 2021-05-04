Technology News
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Feature Samsung Displays With 120Hz Refresh Rate: Report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models will come with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2021 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 series smartphones’ designs have already leaked

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may use RFPCB
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max may feature larger sensor
  • iPhone 13 Pro to have same wide-angle camera as iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones will reportedly feature displays provided by Samsung Display. As per a report, these displays will offer 120Hz refresh rate offering a smooth scrolling experience. The initial mention of 120Hz display was made way back in December. In March, noted analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Ross Young, as well as tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach had claimed that the Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models will come with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 120Hz displays.

The latest claims come from South Korean blog The Elec, via Macrumors, that the two higher tier iPhones — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — will use RFPCB, and sport LTPO thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels which will be provided by Samsung Display. Furthermore, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, as well as tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have already claimed that these iPhone models from Apple will get 120Hz displays.

In December, a report said that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display, respectively. It was also suggested that these year's iPhones will have a smaller notch as compared to previous models.

The rumour mill has also delved out information about the iPhone 13 camera, design and connectivity. A report claimed that iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini may feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture as seen in their predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is predicted to feature f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens instead of the f/1.6 aperture wide-angle lens integrated into iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Designwise, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini are said to have the same design as their predecessors. Furthermore, the upcoming range may support mmWave technology in more countries. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple had introduced mmWave technology in the US.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Japanese Astronaut Shares Image Of Giza Pyramids As Seen From Space Station

