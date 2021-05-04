iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones will reportedly feature displays provided by Samsung Display. As per a report, these displays will offer 120Hz refresh rate offering a smooth scrolling experience. The initial mention of 120Hz display was made way back in December. In March, noted analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Ross Young, as well as tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach had claimed that the Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models will come with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 120Hz displays.

The latest claims come from South Korean blog The Elec, via Macrumors, that the two higher tier iPhones — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — will use RFPCB, and sport LTPO thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels which will be provided by Samsung Display. Furthermore, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, as well as tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have already claimed that these iPhone models from Apple will get 120Hz displays.

In December, a report said that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display and 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display, respectively. It was also suggested that these year's iPhones will have a smaller notch as compared to previous models.

The rumour mill has also delved out information about the iPhone 13 camera, design and connectivity. A report claimed that iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini may feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture as seen in their predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is predicted to feature f/1.5 aperture wide-angle lens instead of the f/1.6 aperture wide-angle lens integrated into iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Designwise, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini are said to have the same design as their predecessors. Furthermore, the upcoming range may support mmWave technology in more countries. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple had introduced mmWave technology in the US.

