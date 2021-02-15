Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons

iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always-On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons

Tipster Max Weinbach said the always-on display on the iPhone 13 Pro models would have “minimal customisability.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always-On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons

Apple is likely to upgrade to the display it used on the iPhone 12 Pro models

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 Pro models are said to always show clock and battery charge
  • The new iPhone lineup is said to have an upgraded ultra-wide camera
  • iPhone 13 Pro models are also rumoured to have stronger MagSafe magnets

iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an always-on display along with the ability to persistently show the clock and battery icons, according to a tipster. The Cupertino company offered always-on display experience on the Apple Watch — with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 5 in 2019. However, that same experience is now rumoured to be extended to the flagship iPhone lineup. The 2021 iPhone models are also said to have an improved MagSafe technology, with stronger magnets over what's introduced on the iPhone 12 models last year.

Tipster Max Weinbach via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro has reported the presence of an always-on display on the iPhone 13 Pro models, with persistent clock and battery charging display.

“Always-on display will have minimal customisability,” Weinbach said, as quoted by EverythingApplePro. “Current design basically looks like a toned down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible.”

The tipster has also mentioned that notifications on the screen will be displayed using a bar and icons.

“Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you're used to right now except dimmed down and only temporarily,” he explained.

Some earlier reports also mentioned an always-on display on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Those are also rumoured to have improved, low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels along with higher refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Weinbach has also suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro models would come with a slightly more texturised back over what's there on the current iPhone flagships. It is assumed to be a soft matte finish — something similar to the back of the Google Pixel phones.

The tipster has also mentioned, citing a person familiar with the development, that while the chassis of the new iPhone models would remain the same as the iPhone 12 series, there would be stronger MagSafe magnets. This suggests that Apple may have decided to address concerns such as the leather wallet falling off from the MagSafe connector on the iPhone 12 models.

The video posted by EverythingApplePro also gives us a glimpse of portless iPhone models. It also mentions that with stronger MagSafe magnets, Apple is likely to bring the portless iPhone to the world this year.

Apple is also said to have plans to bring astrophotography to the entire iPhone 13 lineup. It is believed to be a complete automatic mode in which the iPhone would use software algorithms — along with improved camera optics — to register certain artifacts, such as stars or the Moon. It could be similar to the astrophotography debuted on the Pixel 4 in 2019.

Weinbach has also corroborated some earlier reports suggesting an improved ultra-wide camera experience on the iPhone 13 lineup. He has suggested that there could be a royal treatment for the ultra-wide camera on the next-generation iPhone models. This means that the new iPhone models are likely to have improved lens and sensor powering the ultra-wide camera.

Market analysts including Barclays' Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley also recently suggested the improved ultra-wide-angle camera on the 2021 iPhone lineup. However, Ming-Chi Kuo last year suggested that the new ultra-wide-angle lens would initially be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as the rest of the models would get the upgrade in the second half of 2022.

In his series of leaks given to EverythingApplePro, Weinbach has also mentioned that the glucose monitoring feature that was speculated to arrive on the Apple Watch Series 7 this year would not happen in time, though it is still in the works. He has also said that the mental health monitoring and warnings on the Apple Watch would also not happen anytime sooner than 2022.

Apple has not yet made any confirmations — neither around the iPhone 13 nor the Apple Series 7. It is, thus, safe to consider the rumoured details with some scepticism. Some recent reports also suggested that instead of calling the iPhone 13, the new lineup could be called the iPhone 12S.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone, iPhone
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always-On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  3. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  4. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  5. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  6. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  7. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Wireless Charger, Bassbuds Pro Launched in India
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by End of This Month
  10. Valentine's Day 2021: Best Dating Apps You Need to Try Out Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth
  2. Twitter a Goldmine for Tracking Consumer Mood on Prices, Bank of Italy Finds
  3. Google to Pay EUR 1.1-Million Fine Over Hotel Ranking Practices, French Finance Ministry Says
  4. YouTube for iOS Gets First Update Since December, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
  5. India Smartphone Market Declined for the First Time in 2020, Xiaomi Led in Q4: IDC
  6. Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2039, Future Models to Be Built Exclusively on Pure-Electric Architecture
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by February-End, Gaming Accessories May Debut Alongside
  8. Vivo X50 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based FuntouchOS 11 Update in India
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always-On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons
  10. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com