Apple Launches iPhone 12 Studio to Let You Virtually Try Out MagSafe Accessory Combinations

iPhone 12 Studio lets you choose an iPhone and customise it with different MagSafe cases and wallets.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 November 2020 11:40 IST
The iPhone 12 Studio lets you customise iPhone 12 models with MagSafe colour combinations

Highlights
  • The iPhone 12 Studio lets you try out MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12
  • You can choose different case and wallet colour combinations
  • The iPhone 12 Studio can be accessed via iPhones and iPads

Apple has launched iPhone 12 Studio, a webpage that lets you virtually try different MagSafe accessories. The webpage can be accessed via iPhones and iPads. You can choose between iPhone 12 models and customise them with MagSafe case and wallet colour options. You can also save the look by naming it and return later to buy it. MagSafe uses magnets placed inside the iPhone to wirelessly charge the phone. Accessories like cases and wallets can also attach to the phones.

The iPhone 12 Studio can be accessed by iPhones and iPads. On visiting the site, you can choose between iPhone 12 models – iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. When you select a model, brief information about the iPhone will be displayed to you after which you can “scroll down to personalise” and tap on Design.

You can start by choosing the colour of the iPhone and then pick a colour for the MagSafe case or wallet from the available options. The changes will automatically reflect on the picture of the iPhone on your screen. You can keep mixing and matching colours until you find a combination you like. After this, Apple allows you to choose between viewing the final look in a stacked view or doubled-up view, following which you can add your name and download the image.

The iPhone 12 Studio will allow users to experiment with colour combinations and give them to freedom to try on different MagSafe cases, even if only virtually. This will ensure that customer have a fair idea about how the new MagSafe accessory they have ordered will look with their new iPhone 12 models. Apple Watch Studio works similarly; customers are allowed to pick a model and customise it virtually.

The MagSafe charger is available at Rs. 4,500 and can be purchased from the Apple Store online.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

