Apple has always been a premium brand. Although Apple has tried placing itself as a more accessible brand by releasing the budget iPhone SE earlier this year, for those with enough dough in hand to spend, Apple offers myriad ways to spend their money. As you'd expect, to be a true Apple fan and owning all its currently sold products isn't cheap, and choosing the top-end model doesn't help matters.

CNN Business decided to calculate just what it costs if you were to buy all the top-of-the-line devices, fancy accessories, and services offered by Apple. Here's all you need to know.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

You'll undoubtedly upgrade your iPhone to the latest version – iPhone 12, which comes with 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video recording, and telephoto zoom lens. The highest end option here is the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage ($1,399). When you take AppleCare+ with theft and loss coverage, it will add $269 to your purchase.

A silicon case with MagSafe ($49) will be in place in protect your phone and you'll enable wireless charging with a MagSafe charger ($39).

Total: $1,756 (Excluding additional carrier costs/discounts)

Apple Watch

The most expensive Apple Watch currently available on Apple store comes for $1,499. Adding AppleCare+ to it will cost you an additional $149. The watch has a 44mm silver, stainless steel case with a black leather band and "Single Tour Deployment Buckle" from the Apple Watch Hermès collection.

Total: $1,648.00 (Excluding additional carrier costs)

Mac Pro

For your home office, you can get a Mac Pro ($5,999) with all the add-ons for $54,447.98. The adds-ons include a 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz ($7,000), 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC RAM ($25,000), two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics chips with 2X32GB of HBM2 memory each ($10,800), 8TB of SSD storage ($2,600), an Apple Afterburner card for better video performance ($2,000), wheels ($400), a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 ($149), and pre-installed Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software ($499.98).

The monitor that you'll go for will be the 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K resultion and nano-texture glass that costs $5,999. The Pro Stand is priced at $999.

If you want to mount your monitor, you'll need a $199 adapter. You'll add AppleCare+ ($798) and a cable ($129) with it.

Total: $62,571.98

MacBook Pro

When you buy a top-of-the-line MacBook with all the added features, it would look like this: 16-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray ($2,799) with a 2.4 GHz 8-core, 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor with Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz ($200), 64GB of RAM ($800), the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics card with 8GB of HBM2 memory ($700), 8TB of storage ($2,200), and both pre-installed software options (Final Cut Pro for $299.99 and Logic Pro for $199.99). All of this adds up to $7,198.98.

Adding AppleCare+ to protect the purchase will put you back another $379.

You can't not accessorise your MacBook. You can add a USB Type-C to Lighting port adapter cable to connect your iPhone to your MacBook and another cable to your USB for good measure, all for $36. You'd also pick a leather case ($199), a keyboard with a numeric keypad ($129), and a hands-free mouse $994.95. An adjustable stand for your MacBook Pro is priced at $79.95.

Total: $9,016.88

iPad Pro

iPad is portrayed as the device that can be both PC and tablet. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the costliest of iPads at $1,649, when you shell out for all the added features. That's 1TB of storage and cell service (additional costs will vary by carrier). AppleCare+ adds another $129. With a keyboard attachment ($349) for the latest generation, you'll get some of the PC-ness going and with an Apple Pencil ($129) you can still scribble your notes and draw in inDesign.

A case for the iPad will cost $99 and you can match that with a backpack for another $99.

Total: $2,583 (Excluding additional carrier costs)

iPod touch

Apple brought back its classic iPod touch in 2019 and it retails for $399 with 256GB of storage. Add AppleCare+ for $59. A case for the iPod touch can be added at $30.

Total: $488

AirPods Pro

Despite initial comments circulating on social media that they look weird, the AirPods Pro ($249) have been a crowd favourite. For the price, you get earbuds that sound slightly better than the original AirPods. Damage protection can be added for $29.

Total: $278

AirPods Max

Apple has new headphones called [AirPods Max] (https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/airpods-max) that come at a whopping $549, pricier than Apple's most affordable iPhone models, and look like a cross-between AirPods and Beats.

AirPods Max probably have more bass than the typical AirPods or AirPods Pro can offer. To protect them, be prepared to cough up another $59.

Total: $608

HomePod

When in the Apple ecosystem, there's only one smart speaker that will easily sync with the rest of your devices and automatically default to Apple Music: HomePod. Although Siri still lags behind Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa in its voice capabilities, Apple charges a premium $299 for the speaker and $39 more for AppleCare+.

Total: $338

Apple TV

To be clear, the actual TV hardware has to be bought separately. For $199, Apple sells the Apple TV box, which connects to a multitude of apps that some TVs don't support on their own, like Peloton or MasterClass, and a remote control. The Apple TV box comes with a $29 protection plan.

Total: $228

Services

Apple also sells a variety of subscription-based services. Apple has so many services on offer that it created a bundle called Apple One to provide access to all of them. After a one-month free trial, Apple One costs $29.95 per month for the premier subscription, which gets you Apple TV+, gaming service Apple Arcade, Apple News+, 2TB of iCloud storage and Apple Fitness+, which launches today, December 14.

Total: $359.40/year

Adding it all comes around a whopping $79,875.26 (roughly Rs. 58,70,000), excluding shipping costs, taxes, and carrier fees.

If you have the Apple branded credit card, you'll get a 3 percent cash back on your purchases. Thus, you'll earn $2,396.25 back. Totally worth it, right?

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.