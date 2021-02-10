Technology News
Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint

“Screens under 6.0 inches now account for around 10 percent share of all smartphones”

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2021 10:08 IST
Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint

Apple shipped its iPhone 12 several weeks later than usual last year, but an expanded number of models

Highlights
  • Apple launched a smaller variant of the iPhone 12 model last year
  • Demand for the smaller smartphones seems to be weaker
  • Apple was not immediately available for comment

Apple's iPhone 12 mini US sales were just five percent of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its flagship device.

Smartphone users have switched to larger devices in recent years as they devour more video content on-the-go and binge on visually rich social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

JP Morgan analyst William Yang said in a note last week that weak demand for the smaller iPhone 12 and 12 mini might lead Apple to stop production of the mini in the second quarter.

"The product mix adjustment is well expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise," Yang added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The company launched a smaller variant of the iPhone 12 model last year, but demand for the smaller smartphones seems to be weaker, compared to the high-end iPhone 12 Pro models and the older iPhone 11 models.

"This is in line with what we're seeing in the broader global market, where screens under 6.0" now account for around 10 percent share of all smartphones sold," Counterpoint analyst Tom Kang said.

Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual last year, but an expanded number of models and new look tapped pent-up demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Last month, the Cupertino, California-based company reported $6 (roughly Rs. 430) percent.60 billion in quarterly revenue from its iPhone models business, beating a record it had set three years ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint
