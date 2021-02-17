Technology News
loading
  iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Cracked Rear Glass Repairs Now Possible Without Replacement: Report

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Cracked Rear Glass Repairs Now Possible Without Replacement: Report

Apple is said to have come up with a new repair method for some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini issues that earlier required replacing the devices.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 17 February 2021 20:13 IST
iPhone 12 mini launched in India last year alongside iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

Highlights
  • The iPhone 12 series was launched in India last year
  • The cheapest in the lineup is the iPhone 12 mini now priced at Rs. 64,490
  • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini repairs will get easier with the new method

Apple is said to be introducing a new repair method to fix hardware issues on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini that earlier needed the devices to be replaced. According to an internal memo sent by Apple to its authorised service providers and accessed by MacRumors, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini phones with hardware issues such as a cracked rear glass would now be fixed using a new repair method starting February 23. The service providers are said to be receiving a new "iPhone Rear System” part that makes the repairs possible.

In an internal memo, cited by, MacRumors, Apple says that iPhone 12 (Review) and iPhone 12 mini (Review) models that are unable to be powered on or are facing issues with the Face ID system, logic board, or the enclosure of the device such as cracked rear glass, would be repaired by technicians using a new repair method.

A new “iPhone Rear System” part being made available to Apple authorised service providers (likely including Genius Bars), will allow technicians to replace Face ID system, logic board, and even the rear glass panel of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini instead of having to replace the whole unit, according to the memo. However, some issues will still require replacements, such as issues with cameras, which can't be fixed with same unit repairs.

Without specifically naming the countries, Apple reportedly says in the memo that the new same-unit repairs will be offered in regions where the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini are sold. It adds that the move supports the company's ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of every product that it sells.

The iPhone 12 series launched in India last year also includes the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone repair, iPhone 12 series
Veer Arjun Singh
