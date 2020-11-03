Technology News
Apple Highlights Characteristics That Your iPhone 12 Case Needs for MagSafe Compatibility

Apple says the cases with MagSafe support must have a uniform maximum thickness of 2.1mm, though it recommends them to be 2.0mm thick.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 November 2020 17:54 IST
Apple introduced MagSafe to the iPhone family last month by bringing its own supported accessories

Highlights
  • Apple has updated its Accessory Design Guidelines for MagSafe support
  • MagSafe cases should not rely on their built-in magnets
  • Apple has provided two distinct ways of including magnets for MagSafe

Apple last month launched the iPhone 12 series and special MagSafe accessories that work with magnets to deliver a new experience. However, the Cupertino giant doesn't want to limit itself as the only source of bringing MagSafe accessories for the latest iPhone family, and is enabling third-party accessory makers to build new cases, covers, and other add-ons for the new iPhone 12 models. Apple has updated its Accessory Design Guidelines that highlight all the key requirements accessory companies need to have in place to offer MagSafe compatibility on their products. The guidelines are also helpful to know whether the case or accessory you're purchasing for your iPhone 12 is compatible with Apple's MagSafe.

The Accessory Design Guidelines by Apple list certain rules that accessory makers need to follow to bring the new snap-on experience through MagSafe technology. The cases carrying MagSafe support must have a uniform maximum thickness of 2.1mm. However, Apple recommends them to be 2.0mm thick as per the updated guidelines which were noticed by a Twitter user.

The cases with MagSafe support should also be firmly attached to the device without relying on the magnets. Also, there should be no additional magnets on the back of the case — other than the magnets supporting the MagSafe technology.

It is also important to note that third-party cases should work with Apple MagSafe Charger and the iPhone Leather Wallet that Apple introduced alongside the iPhone 12 series last month. This is aimed at providing a lag-free wireless charging functionality and to make sure that the magnet array on the case isn't interfering with the magnetic strip cards in the attached wallet.

On the mechanical side, Apple says that all magnets of the MagSafe case magnet array should be positioned in the same plane, and that the case and MagSafe Case magnet array should enable MagSafe accessories to magnetically self-align within a 1.55mm radial maximum. The MagSafe case magnets should also be neodymium iron boron magnets (N45SH NdFeB) with a NiCuNi plating or a similar finish of between seven and 13 micrometres.

apple magsafe magnetic array image Apple MagSafe Apple

Magnets in the MagSafe case magnet array should be positioned in the same plane
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The third-party case attached to the device should also require a magnetic force of between 800gf and 1,100gf to dislodge a MagSafe accessory. Apple has also noted two distinct ways in which the magnetic ring should be embedded on the case to work with MagSafe accessories.

Following the updated guidelines are mandatory for accessory makers labeling MagSafe-compatibility on their accessories. This suggests that Apple wants to grow the ecosystem around MagSafe by bringing reliable third-party accessories and cases to the market — alongside its in-house Silicon Case with MagSafe, Clear Case with MagSafe, iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and the MagSafe Charger.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MagSafe, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe case, Apple Accessory Design Guidelines, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones With 4-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

