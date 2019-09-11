It has become a commonplace on the Android side of the mobile ecosystem to bundle a fast charger with a phone, but Apple has so far shied away from the trend. Thankfully, it has finally changed with Apple's latest iPhones - the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The retail box of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come equipped with an 18W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable. The iPhone 11, however, will miss out and will be supplied with the familiar 5W adapter and a USB Type-A to Lightning cable.

Apple announced onstage that the iPhone 11 Pro duo will support 18W wired fast charging and will be supplied with an equivalent 18W adapter in the box. So, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max buyers won't have to shell out extra cash to buy an 18W charger separately. The move, despite being a commonplace for Android phones now, is still a neat touch and a sign of good things to come. Apple's move also proves a previous report true – a part of it to be exact - which claimed that the iPhone 11 series phones will be supplied with a USB Type-C fast charger.

The company claims that the supplied 18W charger will top the iPhone 11 Pro and its Max sibling's battery up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Apple has not revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 11 pair, but claims that the iPhone 11 Pro will last 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will provide a battery life that is around 5 hours more compared to the phone it succeeds – the iPhone XS Max. Both the phones support wireless charging via Qi-compatible charging pads.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 11 has been left untouched by Apple's act of generosity doled out for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max buyers. The iPhone XR successor's retail package will include the old 5W wall adapter and a USB Type-A to Lightning cable. Needless to say, iPhone 11 buyers will have to separately purchase the 18W adapter and the compatible USB Type-C to Lightning cable to quickly top it up, despite the phone offering the same fast charging capabilities as its higher-priced siblings.