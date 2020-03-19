Apple on Wednesday unveiled new versions of iPad Pro and MacBook Air. It additionally launched a variety of fresh accessories for its spring sales. This includes colourful phone cases for the iPhone 11 lineup and bands for its Watch-series. The Cupertino-based tech company has also launched cases for the newly launched iPad Pro. Users with the iPad-seventh generation and iPad Air-third generation can also enjoy refreshed look with new smart covers. The new line of accessories is available on Apple's international website. It is still unclear when the products will arrive in India's retail outlets.

Starting with the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple's new Silicone cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue colour options at $39 each (roughly Rs. 2,900). The Leather Folio cases which are available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Sea Blue, Peacock, and Raspberry colour options, are each priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,700).

Moving to Apple Watch, Apple's Sport Band now comes in similar Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue options for a price of $49 each (roughly Rs. 3,700). The Sport Loop lineup also gets additional colours in Neon Lime, Neon Pink, Sunshine, Surf Blue, and Vitamin C for the same price. Apple has also released fresh colours for its Nike Sport Bands and the Leather Loops. The colours along with prices can be viewed on Apple's website.

Apple brings colourful bands for Watch-series

Lastly, the newly launched versions of iPad Pro that support Apple's Magic Keyboard, come with colourful Smart Covers. The Smart Covers for the new iPad Pro along with iPad Air and iPad mini are all available Surf Blue and Cactus colour options. The prices, however, differ for the three versions of the Apple iPad. The prices are avialable on Apple's US website.