Technology News
loading

Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands

It is unclear when the new Apple accessories will arrive in India's retail outlets.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 19 March 2020 15:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands

Apple launches new colours for the silicone cases of iPhone 11 lineup

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 silicone cases come in Cactus, Grapefruit and Surf Blue colour
  • New and old versions of Apple iPad get similar colours
  • Apple Watch-series' Sport Loop lineup come in five new options

Apple on Wednesday unveiled new versions of iPad Pro and MacBook Air. It additionally launched a variety of fresh accessories for its spring sales. This includes colourful phone cases for the iPhone 11 lineup and bands for its Watch-series. The Cupertino-based tech company has also launched cases for the newly launched iPad Pro. Users with the iPad-seventh generation and iPad Air-third generation can also enjoy refreshed look with new smart covers. The new line of accessories is available on Apple's international website. It is still unclear when the products will arrive in India's retail outlets.

Starting with the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple's new Silicone cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue colour options at $39 each (roughly Rs. 2,900). The Leather Folio cases which are available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Sea Blue, Peacock, and Raspberry colour options, are each priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,700).

Moving to Apple Watch, Apple's Sport Band now comes in similar Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue options for a price of $49 each (roughly Rs. 3,700). The Sport Loop lineup also gets additional colours in Neon Lime, Neon Pink, Sunshine, Surf Blue, and Vitamin C for the same price. Apple has also released fresh colours for its Nike Sport Bands and the Leather Loops. The colours along with prices can be viewed on Apple's website.

AppleWatchBands Apple main Apple

Apple brings colourful bands for Watch-series

Lastly, the newly launched versions of iPad Pro that support Apple's Magic Keyboard, come with colourful Smart Covers. The Smart Covers for the new iPad Pro along with iPad Air and iPad mini are all available Surf Blue and Cactus colour options. The prices, however, differ for the three versions of the Apple iPad. The prices are avialable on Apple's US website.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3969mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 1242x2688 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Cases, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Smart Covers, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, iPad
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Friends Reunion Special Might Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched

Related Stories

Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Dating in the Time of Coronavirus: Chat Online, Meet Much Later
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  9. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  10. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  3. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  5. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
  6. Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands
  7. Friends Reunion Special Might Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
  9. Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
  10. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.