iPhone 11 Performs Similarly to iPhone 11 Pro in Bend, Scratch Tests: Video

iPhone 11 can handle day-to-day use

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 17:32 IST
The Apple iPhone 11 survived the durability test

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone 11 scratched at a level 6 on the Mohs scale
  • The iPhone did not bend in the bend test
  • iPhone 11 scratches easily compared to the iPhone 11 Pro

Apple launched the iPhone 11 devices recently and these have gone on sale in India. This series consists of the iPhone 11 which is priced at Rs. 64,900, while the higher iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro has already been tested for its durability by JerryRigEverything and the YouTuber has recently tested out the iPhone 11. To test the device, it has been subjected to a scratch test as well as a bend test. It is interesting to see how well the iPhone 11 manages to survive.

 

The iPhone 11 was pushed to its physical limits by YouTuber JerryRigEverything when it was subjected to scratches. The YouTuber stuck to his traditional methods of testing the smartphone which consisted of scratching the display of the smartphone. The YouTuber mentions that the display scratches at a level 6 on Mohs scale of hardness, which means that it should be able to resist abuse from day-to-day usage.

It wasn't comfortable to watch the Apple iPhone 11 getting scratched but since the device has an aluminium body, it scratches easily compared to the stainless steel body of the iPhone 11 Pro. The bend test is another test, the YouTuber checks how the smartphone would handle being sat on while being in the pocket. The iPhone 11 managed to survive the test and did not bend or crack.

While these tests are not scientific, they do give us a fair idea of how a particular smartphone is built and the extent to which it can handle abuse. If you have a shiny new iPhone 11, be rest assured that it will survive daily use.

Apple, Apple iPhone 11
Aditya Shenoy

iPhone 11 Performs Similarly to iPhone 11 Pro in Bend, Scratch Tests: Video
