Technology News
loading

Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion

Deep Fusion will enable iPhone 11 series phones to capture photos with a large number of details.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion

Deep Mind will roll out to all iPhone 11 models later this year

Highlights
  • Deep Fusion will be available on iPhone 11 models as a software update
  • The feature will let iPhone 11 series users capture better photos
  • Samsung could be working on a similar feature for its phones

Phone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones were launched by Apple earlier this week as the company's latest flagship devices. One of the key highlights of the new iPhones are the cameras. The iPhone 11 comes with a dual rear camera setup while the iPhone 11 Pro models include a triple rear camera setup. The cameras include enhancements at both hardware and software level. At the event, Apple also announced a feature called Deep Fusion that will be available via a software update later this year.

Deep Fusion was described as "computational photography mad science," by Apple's SVP Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, during the launch event. The technology will use machine learning and imaging algorithms to help users capture better photos on their iPhone 11 series phones.

It seems Samsung may also be developing a similar feature for its future smartphones. A known Samsung tipster, Ice Universe, tweeted that the South Korean smartphone giant is working on a feature that is similar to Apple's Deep Fusion technology, possibly for its Galaxy S11 phones.

However, it's still fairly early to know how Samsung will implement a Deep Fusion-like feature on its devices.

Apple describes Deep Fusion as a new image processing system that uses the Neural Engine of the new A13 Bionic chip. The technology makes use of advanced machine learning to do 'pixel-bu-pixel' processing of photos to optimise details and noise in a photo.

Deep Fusion will capture an image in nine different exposers to combine them into a single image. This means, even before you take a photo on an iPhone 11 series phone, the smartphone will capture four short images and four secondary images, and when you hit the shutter button it will take a single long exposure. After that, the Neural Engine in the A13 Bionic chip does all the magic to create a photo with the maximum details.

At the iPhone 11 launch event, Apple showed off a large number of photos taken with its new flagship phones. The feature will be available on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max later this fall via a software update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Deep Fusion
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. This Oppo Phone May Offer the Fastest Charging Speed in the World
  4. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  5. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  6. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Goes on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  10. Vivo Z1x Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
  2. Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
  3. Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
  4. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  5. Facebook Expands Availability of a Tool That Exposes Users to More Local News
  6. Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  7. Google Will Promote Original Reporting With Algorithm Change
  8. Google One Adds 'Automatic Phone Backup' for Android Users
  9. Pixel 4 XL Gaming Review Video, Hands-On Article Surface Online; Benchmark Tips UFS 2.1 Storage
  10. Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro to Receive Android 10 in Q1 2020, Other Models Also in Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.