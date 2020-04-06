Technology News
loading

iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets

According to screenshots shared by a tipster, Apple might bring completely redesigned Home Screen settings with iOS 14.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 6 April 2020 12:38 IST
iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @DongleBookPro

Apple is said to be bringing a slew of new features and changes to iPhones with iOS 14

Highlights
  • iOS 14 wallpapers could be separated by three kinds of collections
  • 'Home Screen Appearance' for home screen background might be introduced
  • Apple is said to be working on widgets for iPhone home screen in iOS 14

Apple is said to be working on redesigned wallpaper settings for iPhone with iOS 14. According to the screenshots of yet-to-be released iOS 14 by a tipster on Twitter, the next iPhone software update might come with a redesigned wallpaper settings panel in order to offer a better organisation. The new wallpaper settings, according to a report in 9to5Mac, will allow users to scroll through collections to find wallpapers easily, instead of showing all wallpapers together. Collections will separate images by categories.

Twitter user @DongleBookPro, who often tips upcoming Apple features and products, posted screenshots of what might be the iOS 14 wallpaper settings panel. The new panel shows default Apple wallpapers separated by three kinds of collections – ‘Classic Stripes,' ‘Earth and Moon,' and ‘Flowers'. A new 'Home Screen Appearance' option was also seen in the screenshots posted by @DongleBookPro that will let users choose a dynamic background for their home screen.

According to a 9to5Mac report, these backgrounds include a flat colour, a blurry one and a dark version, which will be based on the current wallpaper.

 

 

The report also said that Apple might be working on bringing widgets to iPhone's home screen with iOS 14. It said that instead of pinned widgets like on iPadOS 13, the new widgets on iOS 14 can be moved around on iPhone's home screen. It was, however, added that this feature might not appear in the final version.

With home screen widgets in mind, setting a flat or a blurred background makes more sense as adding widgets over a regular photo might result in a cluttered home screen. iPhone users on iOS 13 can only add widgets on a separate screen.

The 9to5Mac report also said that Apple might be working on a new feature, being referred to as ‘Avocado' internally. Without giving anything on what the feature might be, it said that this feature will be related to the Springboard app that is used to control the Home screen.

Comments

