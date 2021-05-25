Apple has released iOS 14.6 for iPhone 6s and beyond and it brings some new features that were announced at the company's April event. It includes Apple Card Family, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, AirTag related changes, and more. iPadOS 14.6 has also been released alongside with the same changelog. Apple released iOS 14 to the public in September last year and the adoption has been quite effective over the past several months. Latest reports claim iOS 14 is running on over 90 percent of all active iPhone models.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are the latest versions of Apple operating systems for iPhone and iPad models. The new OS brings some features that were described by the Cupertino giant in its April Spring Loaded event. iOS 14.6 brings Apple Card Family to iPhone models. With Apple Card Family, users can share their Apple Card with up to five people through a Family Sharing group. This will allow families to track expenses, build credit, manage spending, and more.

With iOS 14.6, users can buy a premium subscription within Apple Podcasts through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. They can subscribe to channels or individual shows and receive benefits like ad-free episodes, additional content, and early access to episodes or exclusive series. The pricing will be decided by creators of the podcasts who can also offer free trials. In India, Apple Podcasts premium subscription costs Rs. 1,799 annually.

Additionally, iOS 14.6 also allows users to add an email address instead of a phone number or AirTag and Find My network accessories in Lost Mode. AirTag will not show the complete number when tapped with an NFC-capable device. Those who use Voice Control can unlock their iPhone using only their voice for the first time after a restart.

Lastly, the iOS 14.6 update fixes issues like Unlock with Apple Watch not working, blank reminders, missing call blocking extensions in settings, Bluetooth issues, and reduced performance during startup.