Apple has released the second iOS 12 public beta for compatible iPhone and iPad models. The new iOS version comes a little more than a week after the debut of the first iOS 12 public beta and follows the iOS 12 developer beta 3 that the Cupertino giant brought earlier this week. The public beta addresses some GPS and CarPlay bugs that were previously resolved in the latest developer beta version. There are also new features, including a redesigned Voice Memos app, and Low Power Mode indicators for battery stats. Alongside the new iOS public beta, Apple has released the second tvOS 12 public beta.

Among other features, as 9to5Mac reports, the second iOS 12 public beta has a redesigned Voice Memos app that is specifically built for iPad. The new iOS version also includes new Activity stickers in Messages, Low Power Mode indicators for battery stats, and some tweaks for the Notification Center. Being based on the same build version as the latest iOS developer beta version, the fresh public beta is also likely to include fixes for the GPS and CarPlay bugs that were a part of the first iOS 12 public beta.

How to download iOS 12 public beta 2

The second iOS 12 public beta is available for all iOS 11-running iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. This means it can be downloaded on devices including the iPhone 5s and later models, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad fifth generation and later models, iPad mini 2 and later models, and the iPod touch sixth generation.

If this is the first time you're installing the iOS 12 public beta, you need to begin the process by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID. Apple has provided an FAQ section to answer all the common queries related to the Apple Beta Software Program. Also, it is recommended to install the beta software on a secondary iOS device as it may include some serious bugs. You are additionally advisable to backup your device before beginning the download process.

In case if during the testing phase you would like to move back to the public release on your Apple device, Apple has provided an option to un-enrol from the public beta. There is a step-by-step to ease the unenrolling process.

Moreover, if you're among the users who tested the first public beta release last month, you can download the second iOS 12 public beta simply by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The device should have at least 50 percent battery or connected to the charger to install the update. You can also enable the Automatic Updates option from the Software Update screen to receive the future public beta releases automatically.

How to download tvOS public beta 2

Apart from the second iOS 12 public beta, Apple has released the second tvOS 12 public beta. This new beta version addresses some of the bugs that emerged on the first tvOS 12 public beta. You need to go to Settings > System > Software Updates and then enable the Get Public Beta Updates option to begin the download process.