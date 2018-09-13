Apple at its September 12 launch event - which saw the unveiling of the iPhone XS family, the iPhone XR, and the Apple Watch Series 4 - announced the release date for iOS 12 and macOS 11.4 Mojave. Apple said the the iOS 12 update will become from September 17, while the macOS 10.14 Mojave update will be available for download from September 24.

To recall, both the new operating systems were first unveiled at WWDC 2018 - back in June this year. Devices eligible for the iOS 12 update are the iPhone 5s and later models, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later models, iPad 6th generation and later models, iPad mini 2 and later models, and the iPod touch 6th generation.

As for macOS 10.14 Mojave, it will be made available for all Mac devices introduced in mid-2012 or later, 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models with recommended Metal-capable graphics cards.

At the September 12 event, Apple also announced the discontinuation of the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone X. Of these discontinuations, only the iPhone X can be called a surprise. Apple traditionally discontinues iPhone models over three years old. To be fair however, several rumours had pointed out in the past, that Apple would discontinue the iPhone X with the new launch of the 2018 models - this has come to pass.

The company also revised the price of the iPhone 7 family, which now starts at $449, while the iPhone 8 family's revised starting price is $599.