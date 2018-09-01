NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Apple Fixes iOS 12 Beta Bug With Latest Developer Beta Update; watchOS, tvOS Betas Also Released

, 01 September 2018
iOS 12 will be rolled out to eligible devices within a few days of the iPhone announcement

Highlights

  • The bug was spotted in iOS 12 Developer Beta 11
  • It seems to have been resolved with the latest update
  • Build number of the update is 16A5366a

Apple iPhone users running the latest version of iOS 12 beta have had a rough past couple of days, owing to a frustrating bug in iOS 12 public beta version 9 (developer beta version 11). This bug incessantly showed a pop-up with the text, "A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 12 beta", despite there being no actual update. After multiple user reports on social media, including one from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey himself, Apple has now resolved the bug with the latest iOS 12 public beta 10 (developer beta 12) rolling out to eligible iPhone variants now. Build number of the update is 16A5366a.

The pop-up bug was spotted after users upgraded to iOS 12 public beta 9. The pop-up would appear every time the iPhone was unlocked or the notification try was pulled down. With the latest public beta version 10, however, the issue seems to have been resolved for now. No other major bugs or issues have been reported with the public beta.

As for users waiting for the final official build of iOS 12, Apple just sent out invites for its iPhone 2018 on September 12. As has been the case for majority of the past decade, iOS 12 will be rolled out to eligible devices within a few days of the iPhone announcement. iOS 12 can be installed on iPhone variants including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The upgrade will also be available for iPod Touch (6th gen), iPad mini, 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, iPad 2017, iPad 2018, iPad Pro (10.5), and iPad Pro (12.9).

In related news, Apple has also released the tenth developer betas for watchOS 5 and tvOS 12 for the Apple Watch and Apple TV, respectively. A public beta is expected in the coming few days. Build number of the watchOS update is 16R5363a, and that of the tvOS update is 16J5364a.

Comments

Further reading: iOS 12, Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV
