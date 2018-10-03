Apple to Soon Bring 70 New Emojis to iPhones and Other Devices

Apple has added 70 new emojis to the developer and public beta previews of iOS 12.1, and has said it will make them available as part of the upcoming software updates for iOS, macOS, and watchOS. These new emojis include emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures, and more. Thousands of emoji are already available on iOS, watchOS, and macOS, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.

"New emoji characters are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 11.0 and Apple is working with the Unicode Consortium to add more disability-themed emoji to the keyboard for Unicode 12.0, slated for release in 2019," the company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

The new emojis include characters for moon cake, red gift envelope, nazar amulet, softball, luggage, compass, a hiking boot to accompany the existing climbing emoji, llama, mosquito, swan, raccoon and cupcake among others. The new characters would also include emojis with red hair, grey hair, curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces and emojis representing animals, sports and food.

Other features part of the iOS 12.1 beta version are Group FaceTime, eSIM support, and a fix for the charging issue that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were facing on the build.

