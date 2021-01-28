Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory

Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory

India improved from the year-ago quarter, said Apple CEO Tim Cook while addressing analysts during the earnings call.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 January 2021 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s online store in India received a “great reaction”, Tim Cook said during the earnings call

Highlights
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook underlined India’s growth
  • The company doubled its business in the country
  • Apple seems to be all set to launch its offline stores in the country

Apple doubled its business in India in the quarter that ended December 26, CEO Tim Cook revealed during an earnings call on Wednesday. The new achievement by the Cupertino company comes alongside posting an all-time high revenue of $111.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,14,270 crores) globally that increased 21 percent year-over-year. The launch of the iPhone 12 series has significantly helped Apple generate the record revenue, with its active installed base of iPhone models crossing one billion milestone. In India, particularly, the company ventured into retail with its online store and is moving towards establishing offline stores.

While responding to analysts, Tim Cook said that Apple doubled its India business in the December quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. The 60-year-old executive, however, highlighted the scope for further growth in the country.

“India is one of those where our share is quite low,” said Cook while answering a question from an analyst, without providing any specific data. “It did improve from the year-ago quarter. Our business roughly doubled over that period of time. And so we feel very good about the trajectory.”

Apple marked 93 percent year-over-year growth in India in 2020, according to analyst firm Counterpoint. The company also doubled its smartphone market share in the country to nearly four percent in the quarter that ended in December, research firm CyberMedia Research reported recently.

In September, Apple launched its online store in the country to start selling its products natively. Cook stated that the last quarter was the full first quarter of the online store and it received a “great reaction” from Indian consumers that helped achieve its quarterly growth.

“We are also going in there with retail stores in the future and so we look to that to be another great initiative, and we continue to develop the channel as well,” said Cook — giving a clear hint at the launch of offline Apple stores in the country.

Apple reported that it now has an active installed base of 1.65 billion devices, up from 1.5 billion devices a year ago. Among other devices, the company has an installed base of over a billion iPhone devices. This shows an increment from the over 900 million installed base of iPhone devices it reported in 2019.

In addition to the growth of the iPhone, Apple has seen the iPad and Mac growing 41 percent and 21 percent year-over-year, respectively, in the December quarter. This was largely owing to the pandemic that pushed masses to work and study from home.

“We saw strong double-digit growth across every product category, and we achieved all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments,” Cook said.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple India, Tim Cook
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review

Related Stories

Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  2. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India Business Doubled Last Quarter
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  5. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  7. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  8. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Surfaces on US FCC Site With 25W Charging
  10. Sony Xperia Pro Launched, Can Double as a 4K Camera Monitor
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Opens Dublin Hub to Tackle Harmful Online Content
  2. Apple AirPods Dominated TWS Earbuds Segment in 2020, Expected to Face Strong Competition in 2021: Report
  3. WallStreetBets Reddit Group Briefly Shuts Doors, Puts a Dent on Gamestop and Other Retail Companies
  4. Discord Bans WallStreetBets Investor Coalition for Allowing Hateful Speech
  5. Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory
  6. iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review
  7. TSMC 'Expediting' Auto Products Amid Chip Shortage
  8. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4
  9. Apple Becomes World's Biggest Smartphone Seller With Record Shipments: IDC
  10. Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com