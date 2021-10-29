Technology News
loading

Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple CEO said that the company “grew double digits in each geographical segment, setting September quarter records in both, developed and emerging markets.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 October 2021 11:25 IST
Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple missed Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints

Highlights
  • CEO Tim Cook touched upon Apple’s success in India
  • Apple repositioned its iPhone models in the country
  • Market analysts are predicting further growth of iPhone share in India

Apple doubled its business in India in the fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook said during the company's earnings call on Friday. The executive also stated that the company earned nearly one-third of its revenue from emerging markets in the fiscal year. Despite the growing progress in India, the Cupertino company missed Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints owing to COVID-19 and its outcomes in key markets. Apple said that it generated a quarterly revenue of $83.4 billion (roughly Rs. 6,23,800 crore) in the fourth quarter that ended September 25.

“We are optimistic about the future, especially as we see strong demand for our new products,” Cook, 60, said while addressing investors during the earnings call.

The executive did not reveal the factors that helped Apple achieve the notable growth in India. However, he did highlight that the iPhone maker “grew double digits in each geographical segment, setting September quarter records in both developed and emerging markets.”

Notably, this is not the first time when Cook has vaguely talked about Apple's growth in India and showed optimism about further success in emerging markets. In January, too, he had said that the company's business in India doubled in the previous quarter. He had also informed about achieving a “quarterly record” in the Indian market in October last year.

Just before the festive season in the country, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series that helped reposition the iPhone 12 models. The repositioning also resulted in a dip in the prices of older iPhones.

Nevertheless, some market experts believe that updates from Apple were not the primary reason for its success in the country.

“What has definitely changed is the growth in the luxury segment across all products,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst of market insights firm TechArc.

He added that even in the smartphone market in India, the luxe segment (Rs. 50,000 and above as defined by TechArc) has doubled in a year's time by volume. This is because the segment of luxury devices and products and even a segment lower were somewhat shielded from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many fronts, he said.

The analyst also cited market insights to underline that Apple crossed three million units in iPhone sales in India last year alone and is expected to cross the four million mark this year.

Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at market research firm CMR told Gadgets 360 that Apple continued to have a “stellar run” in India. He said that the old-generation iPhone models, especially the iPhone 12, contributed to the company's success in the quarter, alongside the iPhone 11.

“The increased share of local assembly, strong retail initiatives including on the online store, and aggressive marketing initiatives — all contributed to Apple's success during the festive sales,” Ram said.

He also noted that irrespective of the current supply constraints, Apple was doing well and was on course for its “best showing ever” in the country.

According to the data shared by CMR, Apple's iPhone received a year-on-year (YoY) shipments growth of 28 percent. The firm also predicts that for the entire year, the iPhone lineup in the country would grow its market share to 3.5 percent from the existing three percent, with iPhone shipments reaching the new milestone of five million units shipped.

That said, the ongoing supply constraints have impacted Apple in the last quarter as it missed Wall Street's revenue estimate of $84.8 billion (roughly Rs. 6,34,200 crores).

“We estimate these constraints had around a $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,900 crores) revenue dollar impact, driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions,” Cook said.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple India, Apple, Tim Cook, iPhone, iPad, Mac
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin, Ether Recover From Mid-Week Dip as Dogecoin Rallies to Rise 29 Percent

Related Stories

Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  3. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  4. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  5. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  6. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Declines 78 Percent in Q3 2021
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display Goes Official
  10. Best Features of Windows 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Leads Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Apple Beats Xiaomi Amid Market Slowdown: IDC
  2. Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Recover From Mid-Week Dip as Dogecoin Rallies to Rise 29 Percent
  4. Amazon Reports Slump in Profits Due to Labour, Supply Issues; Expects It to Continue Through Holiday Quarter
  5. Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse
  6. Meta Plans to Launch Smartwatch With Camera as Competitor to Apple Watch, Leaked Photo Shows
  7. Facebook Changes Name to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Rebranding Reflects Investment in 'Metaverse'
  8. New Digital Wallet Launched for Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Debut
  9. Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display, SpO2 Tracking Launched; Redmi Buds 3 Lite Also Unveiled
  10. Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launched With Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com