Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iCloud Sign In Using Face ID, Touch ID Spotted in Testing in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina Beta Versions

iCloud Sign-In Using Face ID, Touch ID Spotted in Testing in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina Beta Versions

This feature eliminates the password-entering process, by enabling Face ID and Touch ID support.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iCloud Sign-In Using Face ID, Touch ID Spotted in Testing in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina Beta Versions

Photo Credit: 9to6Mac

iCloud users will soon get a convenient sign-in option

Highlights
  • The new option pops-up on beta devices trying to sign-in to iCloud
  • It is showing up when you go to beta.icloud.com on Safari
  • The pop-up lets you sign-in using Face ID or Touch ID

Apple is testing a new sign-in process on iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina for iCloud on the Web. Users on the latest beta versions are able to see a new pop-up when they head to beta.icloud.com. The pop-up enables them to sign into their account using Face ID or Touch ID. Currently, all users have to sign-in using their Apple ID password every time they need to access iCloud on the Web. This feature tries to eliminate the password-entering process, by bringing Face ID and Touch ID support. It brings it on par with signing into the App Store or iTunes Store. As with other features spotted in iOS 13 beta and macOS Catalina beta, there is no guarantee that the feature in testing will make it to the final version come its release in September.

This new iCloud sign-in feature was spotted by 9to5Mac, and is available for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina beta testers. It works only when you visit iCloud on Safari, on a device that is working on iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina beta versions. When you go to iCloud.com on iOS or Mac devices running these betas, your browser should automatically redirect you to beta.icloud.com, and a pop-up asking if users want to sign into iCloud using their Apple ID via biometrics like Face ID and Touch ID should appear.

If you do not get redirected to beta.icloud.com, type the link it the address bar manually to test the new feature. For devices that are equipped with Face ID, the Safari browser will allow you to sign-in using Face ID, and for Touch ID equipped phones and laptops like the MacBook Pro, users can use the new Touch ID sign-in feature. The report has shared screenshots of an iPhone XS Max running on iOS 13 developer beta with the feature allowing Face ID sign-in process. The report also says that the feature doesn't require two-factor confirmation.

Now that this nifty feature is in testing, it should be made available in stable updates slated to release in the fall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iCloud, Touch ID, Face ID, iOS 13, macOS Catalina, iPadOS, iPadOS BEta, iOS 13 Beta, MacOS Catalina Beta, Safari
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Chrome Spotted With Global Media Controls in the Toolbar
iCloud Sign-In Using Face ID, Touch ID Spotted in Testing in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina Beta Versions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  2. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  3. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  4. Steve Jobs 'Cast Spells' to Motivate Workers, Says Bill Gates
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) With 5,100mAh Battery, 2GB RAM Launched
  6. Nokia 6.1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999
  7. AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, Radeon RX 5700 Now on Sale, India Prices Announced
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass Leak Tips New Skins, Emotes, and More
  9. Is Vivo Z1 Pro the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000?
  10. PUBG Lite Beta Now in India: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.