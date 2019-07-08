Apple is testing a new sign-in process on iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina for iCloud on the Web. Users on the latest beta versions are able to see a new pop-up when they head to beta.icloud.com. The pop-up enables them to sign into their account using Face ID or Touch ID. Currently, all users have to sign-in using their Apple ID password every time they need to access iCloud on the Web. This feature tries to eliminate the password-entering process, by bringing Face ID and Touch ID support. It brings it on par with signing into the App Store or iTunes Store. As with other features spotted in iOS 13 beta and macOS Catalina beta, there is no guarantee that the feature in testing will make it to the final version come its release in September.

This new iCloud sign-in feature was spotted by 9to5Mac, and is available for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina beta testers. It works only when you visit iCloud on Safari, on a device that is working on iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina beta versions. When you go to iCloud.com on iOS or Mac devices running these betas, your browser should automatically redirect you to beta.icloud.com, and a pop-up asking if users want to sign into iCloud using their Apple ID via biometrics like Face ID and Touch ID should appear.

If you do not get redirected to beta.icloud.com, type the link it the address bar manually to test the new feature. For devices that are equipped with Face ID, the Safari browser will allow you to sign-in using Face ID, and for Touch ID equipped phones and laptops like the MacBook Pro, users can use the new Touch ID sign-in feature. The report has shared screenshots of an iPhone XS Max running on iOS 13 developer beta with the feature allowing Face ID sign-in process. The report also says that the feature doesn't require two-factor confirmation.

Now that this nifty feature is in testing, it should be made available in stable updates slated to release in the fall.