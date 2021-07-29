Apple saw its highest second-quarter revenue share at 41 percent and a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 30 percent, despite fewer shipments compared to the previous quarter, as per the latest data from Counterpoint. The Cupertino giant's iPhone 12 series once again saw a strong demand. Xiaomi became the second largest smartphone brand globally thanks to a massive 98 percent YoY increase in shipments. Samsung, on the other hand, managed to retain its top spot in terms of number of units shipped in the second quarter of this year.

The latest data from market research firm Counterpoint showed that the global smartphone market grew by 19 percent YoY as 329 million units were shipped in Q2 2021. However, compared to the previous quarter, it was a seven percent decline. Apple experienced its highest Q2 revenue share at 41 percent even though its smartphone shipments declined by 18 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Compared to the previous year, it saw a 30 percent growth, thanks to 48.9 million units shipped. Counterpoint notes that this was because of the strong demand for the iPhone 12 series.

Citing Apple's “strong industry relationships, careful supply chain management, expedited shipping, and ability to cut days from factory to point-of-sale,” the research firm noted a 52 percent YoY revenue increase for the company.

Xiaomi became the second largest smartphone brand in Q2 2021 globally by shipping over 53 million units. This marked a massive 98 percent growth in shipments that the research firm claims was due to demand for Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 10 series, and Mi 11 series. In terms of shipments, the Chinese company saw an 8 percent QoQ growth.

Samsung was once again at the top in terms of units shipped for the second quarter of this year with 57.9 million units. Compared to the previous year, the shipments grew by just 7 percent but compared to the previous quarter, its shipments declined by 24 percent. In terms of revenue, Samsung saw a 30 percent decline compared to the previous quarter, but also saw a 7 percent growth compared to the same period last year. This decline was due to supply constraints and diversification of its product and channel strategy in certain regions.

Both Oppo and Vivo saw a decline in shipments in Q2 2021 with 12 percent and 8 percent QoQ, respectively. However, Oppo saw a revenue growth of over 50 percent compared to the previous year. OnePlus, on the other hand, grew by 170 percent YoY in Q2 2021 thanks to its OnePlus Nord N series succeeding in North America and Western European markets.