Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest

Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest

Apple and Google said several US states and 22 countries have sought access to their contact tracing technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest

Apple and Google have barred authorities using their technology from collecting GPS location data

Highlights
  • Apple and Google have said their system will use Bluetooth
  • Apple and Google have barred authorities from using location data
  • Several US states and 22 countries have sought access to their technology

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.

But authorities would have to stop requiring phone numbers from users under the companies' rules, one of several restrictions that have left governments fighting the novel coronavirus frustrated that the world's top two smartphone software makers undercut the technology's usefulness by prioritizing user privacy.

Apple and Google said) several US states and 22 countries have sought access to their technology, but it is unclear how many will end up publishing mobile apps that use it.

 

 

Using apps to accelerate contact tracing, in which authorities identify and test people who were recently near a virus carrier, has emerged as a tool to stem new outbreaks. It could help authorities test more potentially infected individuals than they would normally be able to based on patients recalling recent interactions from memory.

 

 

But some governments contend their app-based efforts would be more effective if they could track users' locations to identify hot spots for virus transmission and notify them about possible exposure through calls or texts, rather than a generic push notification.

Apple and Google have barred authorities using their technology from collecting GPS location data or requiring users to enter personal data.

"We have a collision of tech, privacy and health professionals and the Venn diagram doesn't really have a spot where they all overlap," said Chester Wisniewski, a principal research scientist at cybersecurity company Sophos.

Australia, the United Kingdom, and other countries that have sought to develop their own technology are experiencing glitches, draining device batteries and seeing limited adoption.

Apple and Google have said their system will more reliably use Bluetooth connections between devices to log users who are in physical proximity for at least five minutes.

Developers of contact tracing apps for Austria, Germany, and Switzerland told Reuters this week they were moving forward with the Apple-Google technology and were fine not knowing users' phone numbers.

Other governments are hedging their bets. Norway plans to compare the effectiveness of its Smittestopp app with an Apple-Google-based app, Gun Peggy Knudsen, acting deputy director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said in an interview.

Smittestopp, which has a development budget of about $5 million (roughly Rs. 37.8 crores), accesses GPS location and requires phone numbers. But it has seen limited use because of a low number of new infections.

"If the tracing is so much better with the Apple-Google tool, then perhaps we should switch and we would consider what we need to do to do the switch," Knudsen said.

North Dakota, which offered the first US contact tracing app, told Reuters on Wednesday it will leave its initial Care19 app as a location-tracking "diary" tool to help patients jog their memories. But it also will release a new Care19 Exposure app based on the Apple-Google technology.

The Australian government said it was in talks with Apple and Google about enhancing its COVIDSafe app, which currently requires phone numbers, postcodes, and age ranges.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Contact Tracing
Moto G8 Power Lite Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Specifications
iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask

Related Stories

Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  6. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  7. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  8. Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech
  9. Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Xiaomi Mi Dual-Driver Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ to Release in 2021 on HBO Max
  2. Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Twitter Is Testing New Feature to Let You Limit Replies to Your Tweets
  4. iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask
  5. Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest
  6. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Specifications
  8. PUBG PC Gets Bots, Ranked Mode, and More With Update 7.2: All You Need to Know
  9. Your Devices May Be Vulnerable to BIAS Bluetooth Attack: Report
  10. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Users Targeted by WolfRAT Android Malware: Cisco Researchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com