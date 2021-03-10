Technology News
Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion

Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1,500 engineers on board.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2021 17:14 IST
Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion

Expansion follows $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,370 crores) deal struck by Apple with Dialog Semiconductor

Highlights
  • The new facility will be home to Apple’s growing cellular unit
  • Apple has had a base in Munich since 1981
  • Apple said it would make Munich its "European Silicon Design Centre"

Apple said on Wednesday it would establish a European silicon design centre in Munich, Germany, and invest more than EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,680 crores) over the next three years in expanding its team there and in research and development.

Munich is already Apple's largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1,500 engineers from 40 countries working in areas including power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies.

The new facility will be home to Apple's growing cellular unit, and Europe's largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software, Apple said in a statement, adding that the team would focus on 5G and other wireless technologies.

The expansion follows a $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,370 crores) deal struck by Apple with Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor in 2018 to bring in-house the teams designing the main power chips used in its iPhone and other devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
