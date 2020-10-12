Apple has announced an offer for its customers in India, as a part of which, they can get free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 11 from its online store. This Diwali offer is set to go live October 17, and is only applicable on purchases via Apple's recently launched online store in India. The AirPods that will be available alongside for free are worth Rs. 14,900. Apple India's online store was recently launched and allows customers to make purchases directly from the company.

While this offer only applies for Apple India's online store other retailers are also offering massive discounts in the wake of the festive season. Amazon has listed the iPhone 11 at Rs. 49,999, available from October 17, during its Great Indian Festival Sale.

The iPhone 11 was launched last year. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB variant on Apple India's online store, and at Rs. 61,990 on Amazon India. These price discounts offered by the Apple online store as well as Amazon for the festive season seem to be great deals, and those looking to purchase the iPhone 11 in the near future should consider buying the product now.

The iPhone 12 series, meanwhile, is all set to be launched on October 13. The expected lineup includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Apple Online Store was launched in India last month. It allows customers to purchase products directly from the Apple, and get direct customer support as well as trade-ins, student discounts, and financing options. Until the launch of this store, customers could purchase Apple products only through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple authorised retailers.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.