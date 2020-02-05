Technology News
loading

Apple Foldable Phone Hinge Patent Spotted on USPTO Trademark Site

The patent shows that Apple looks to build a unique hinge design that enables sufficient space between the two displays for the flexible screen to retract into, when folded.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Foldable Phone Hinge Patent Spotted on USPTO Trademark Site

Photo Credit: USPTO

Apple has patented a new hinge design for foldable devices

Highlights
  • The patent shows that Apple looks to solve the crease problem
  • It has added two movable flaps that let the display retract properly
  • The hinge design sketch has been shared on USPTO

Apple has patented a new hinge design for a foldable device, hinting that it may be working on a foldable phone of its own. Samsung was the first to unveil a commercial foldable phone last year, the Galaxy Fold, which then saw several hiccups and delayed launches. With Samsung's design, there was a visible crease in the middle, something that was noticed on the Huawei Mate X as well. Apple, in its latest patent, seems to have found a solution to the crease problem, and the unique hinge design keeps the display in a curved state even when folded to prevent any crease. The Motorola Razr (2019) also employs a hinge mechanism, but the overall design is quite different from what Apple has patented.

The 'Electronic Devices With Flexible Displays and Hinges' patent was spotted on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and the sketches show that Apple is indeed considering a foldable device design. The patent shows that Apple looks to build a unique hinge design that enables sufficient space between the two displays for the flexible screen to retract into, when folded. This space created in between the hinge, allows the display to stay in a curved state prevent any crease or tension. The hinge uses movable flaps to achieve this, something that can be easily understood in the GIF shared below.

ezgifcom optimize Apple

Aplpe's latest patent for a new hinge design
Photo Credit: MacRumors

All in all, the design is similar to the Galaxy Fold that folded out to offer more screen real estate. The design is not like the Motorola Razr 2019 that has a clamshell-like foldable design. Of course, this patent doesn't necessarily mean that Apple will bring a foldable phone in the near future. The tech giant is known to let others test the waters with new technology, and then fine tune it if there is a mass appeal. It could look to do the same with foldable phones, and while the initial work may have begun, a launch may still be far away. The patent may just be a result of an idea that Apple may have liked on the drawing board.

Apple is currently reported to be working on a low-cost iPhone, allegedly the iPhone SE 2, for launch in March this year. Some reports even suggest that this phone may be called the iPhone 9, and trial productions may have already begun.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Foldable Phone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi Note 6 Pro Catches Fire at a Service Centre; Incident Caught on Camera
Flipkart Shutters Jabong to Focus on Myntra

Related Stories

Apple Foldable Phone Hinge Patent Spotted on USPTO Trademark Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000
  3. Poco X2 Review
  4. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  5. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  9. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Says MWC Events Still On, Watching Coronavirus Developments
  2. Realme 6 Pro aka RMX2061 Receives IMDA Certification in Singapore
  3. Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera With New Lens, Upgraded Sensor and 4K Video Recording Launched
  4. Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm
  5. Auto Expo 2020: Jio Showcases Connected Car Technologies at Motor Show, Demos 'Future-Ready Digital Expressway'
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  7. OnePlus Patent Tips New Hiding Rear Camera Solution, Under Screen Selfie Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Name Confirmed Due to Official Site Gaffe
  9. Red Magic 5G Probably Won't Feature 80W Fast Charging After All
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Leaked Live Image Gives Closer Look at Quad Rear Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.