Technology News
loading

Apple Expands Repair Services to Best Buy Stores in the US

Best Buy now has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Expands Repair Services to Best Buy Stores in the US

Expanding its repair services across the US, Apple has partnered consumer electronics retailer Best Buy with the company's nearly 1,000 stores that would provide expert service and repairs for Apple products.

"We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorised repair location near them," said Tara Bunch, Vice President of AppleCare, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

According to the iPhone-maker, Best Buy has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians who are always ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products.

The company asserts that every repair at an authorised service provider was not only performed by trained experts but also backed by Apple.

There are over 1,800 third-party Apple authorised service providers across the US.

"This is three times as many locations as three years ago, meaning eight out of 10 Apple customers would be within 20 minutes of an authorised service provider," the post added. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Apple
Huawei Nova 5 Series Confirmed to Have 40W Super Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras; Huawei Nova 5 Pro Specifications Emerge
Apple Expands Repair Services to Best Buy Stores in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  2. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Sport 'Sound on Display' Technology
  6. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  9. Xiaomi to Launch a New Smartphone Lineup Tomorrow
  10. Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.