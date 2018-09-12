Apple event today is just hours away from taking centre stage at the Steve Jobs Theater to unveil the 2018 iPhone models to the world, and leaks are still overflowing. From iPhone Xr images in the wild, to live images of the iPhone Xs, to case covers of the OLED models, have been leaked on the Web. There's also more details on whether the new iPhones will support fast charging or not, and SIM trays of the alleged LCD variant have been leaked giving away to possible colour options that may be launched at the event.

Starting with the image leaks, the 6.1-inch LCD variant has been leaked by Russian website Hi-tech.mail.ru, and it shows the back of the phone. A Black colour option may be in the offing, and a single camera lens with a slightly larger module than what the current generation offers, is seen at the back. The same site also spotted the iPhone Xs listed on the Apple website for a brief period, and the screenshot shows availability pegged for September 21. The image also reveals that the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs variant will be priced starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

iPhone Xs spotted briefly on Apple website

Photo Credit: Hi-tech.mail

Talking about the iPhone Xs variant, the smartphone was spotted in live images, and leaked on Weibo. It looks exactly similar to the current iPhone X, with the display notch and the vertical dual camera setup. The 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max is also going to sport the same design, but with a larger display.

iPhone Xs spotted in live images

Photo Credit: Weibo

Spigen has also listed the cases for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max ahead of the launch. These cases reveal the design of the two smartphones, and it also shows that both the smartphones will have the same design as the iPhone X.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max covers listed on Spigen website

Photo Credit: Spigen

Furthermore, 9to5Mac cites unconfirmed sources to claim that the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max will weigh 7.34 ounces (208.085 grams), slightly larger than the 7.13 ounces (202.132 grams) weight of the current large variant iPhone 8 Plus. The report states that this is due to the stainless steel band expected on the iPhone Xs Max, instead of the aluminium band seen on the iPhone 8 Plus. The report also states that Apple will continue to pack a 5W charger with USB Type-A in the box, instead of the previously expected 18W USB Type-C charger for fast charging purposes. This means that the new 2018 models will not support fast charging, a big feature that was largely anticipated this year.

The report also states that the iPhone Xs Max will come with dual-SIM slots, which will be placed at the bottom edge of the device. This means that the speaker grille will be redesigned, and we may see four holes on one side of the Lightning port and seven holes on the other side. Lastly, the report claims that the Apple Watch Series 4 processor will go 64-bit this year, with the S4 SiP (system in package). The smartwatch is also expected to sport a larger screen with thinner bezels and new watch faces.

Lastly, SIM trays of the 6.1-inch LCD variant have been leaked by tipster Ben Geskin, and the leak reveals colour options of the iPhone 9/iPhone Xr/iPhone Xc. The single SIM trays are in Red, Blue, and Brown colour options revealing that the cheap variant may come in varied colours. This corroborates with past leaks that predicted at least five colour options of the LCD variant. Colours expected are Gold, Grey, White, Blue, Red, and Orange.

2018 LCD iPhone variant tipped to come in many colour options

Photo Credit: Benjamin Geskin

Apart from the three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple is also expected to launch new iPad Pro models, new Mac mini, new low-cost MacBook, new AirPods, and maybe more details on the long anticipated AirPower charging mat. The Apple event will be live streamed on its website, and for the first time, even on Twitter. Gadgets 360 will be on ground giving you all the details in real-time. Stay Tuned.

New iPhones may well be amazing but will Apple follow a new strategy in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.