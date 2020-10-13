Apple is hosting its launch event today where it is likely to unveil the anticipated iPhone 12 lineup. The event will take place virtually — just like the September event where the Cupertino-based company unveiled its new smartwatches, iPad models, and a subscription bundle called the Apple One. At today's event, Apple is expected to bring not just one or two but four new iPhone models — all under the iPhone 12 branding — along with 5G support. The company is formally calling the event “Hi, Speed” that is enough to speculate a faster experience through the new iPhone models. You can also expect the usual “one more thing” announcement by the company that could be related to a new HomePod speaker or over-the-ear headphones.

Apple event timing, live stream details

The much-awaited Apple event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. Unlike the past iPhone launches, this will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will be streamed live through the dedicated Apple Events site as well as YouTube. Furthermore, you can watch today's Apple event live from the video embedded below.

Apple event announcements expected

If we look at what has so far been churned out by the rumour mill, Apple is launching four new iPhone models at the event that will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. All new models will have 5G support, though their US versions are said to have antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies. Apart from the new iPhone models, Apple may announce its new HomePod (read the HomePod mini) or over-the-ear headphones at today's event. Initial reports suggested the launch of its AirTags alongside the 2020 iPhone family. However, that plan seems to have been changed.

iPhone 12 series price (expected)

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 mini seems to be the most affordable model in the latest range, with a starting price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200). The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is likely to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,600), while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,600), respectively.

iPhone 12 specifications (expected)

The iPhone 12 family is rumoured to come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. The new models are also expected to have Apple's A14 Bionic SoC that recently debuted with the new iPad. A post on Weibo suggested that the new iPhone models would support 15W wireless charging that will be officially called MagSafe — the branding that was earlier associated with the technology enabling magnetically attached power connectors of MacBooks.

Apple is likely to distinguish the experience across the iPhone 12 models by offering different camera specifications. For instance, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are said to have dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would provide triple rear cameras, with the third camera being a LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also likely to have a unique super-wide-angle camera capability.

The iPhone 12 mini is said to have a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would come with a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, may offer a 6.7-inch display. Design-wise, all four models are likely to have the same aesthetics, though there would be some differences on the part of colour options.

