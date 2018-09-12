The Apple event where the company will launch the 2018 iPhone models is set to kick off in a few hours. The iPhone manufacturer is likely to launch three new iPhone variants at the launch event that was scheduled for September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino. While Apple has not shared any details about the products that will be unveiled at the event, it is expected that the company will showcase the 2018 iPhone lineup in all its glory alongside the Apple Watch Series 4. Like every year, Apple will live stream the iPhone launch event across the world, and if you have an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Windows 10 device, you will be able to watch it live. Notably, the Apple event live stream starts at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST or 5pm GMT) and here's how you can watch the iPhone launch online.

How to watch iPhone launch live stream on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV

You can watch the iPhone launch live stream online by heading to the Apple website. It is worth noting that the live stream of the event will be available to watch on select devices only. Apple says that the iPhone launch event live stream "is best experienced" on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari browser on iOS 10 or later and a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. Meanwhile, streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

How to watch iPhone launch live stream on Windows, Google Chrome, other platforms

In case you do not have an Apple device, you can still watch the iPhone launch event live steam on your Windows 10 PC by using Microsoft's Edge Web browser. Also, other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required). You can also follow the action using the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter. For the first time, an Apple event live stream will be hosted on Twitter too, with the company making the announcement for this move via the microblogging platform. We will update this space once the iPhone launch live stream tweet goes live.

What to expect from the iPhone launch event

As per the various leaks, reports, and rumours in the past few months, Apple is expected to announced three new iPhone models, iOS 12 release date, a new Apple Watch model, iPad Pro with Face ID, a new MacBook Air, a Mac Mini, new AirPods, and a launch date for AirPower.

