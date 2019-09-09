Technology News
Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Line-Up, iOS 13, Apple Watch Upgrades, and Everything Else to Expect

Apple event will begin at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be livestream on YouTube and Apple website.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 17:09 IST
Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Line-Up, iOS 13, Apple Watch Upgrades, and Everything Else to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple event will take place in Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, US

The most-anticipated event in the world of technology is right around the corner and Apple fans worldwide on Tuesday would witness the next generation of iPhones, top-of-the-line Apple Watch models, and ramped up services like Apple TV+. Set for its unveiling at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10, iPhone 11 or XI is likely to be opened for pre-orders on September 13 and be available in-store on September 20 globally. The India availability is generally within a few weeks of the global launch date.

Apple traditionally launches the new iPhones on Tuesday, starts pre-orders on Friday, and begins delivering the devices a week later. This year, the company will launch three models on the expected lines -- probably named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple event: When, how to watch

The Apple event will begin at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST). The company has posted YouTube page invitations for its annual iPhone event. This is the first time in the history of Apple that the iPhone maker is broadcasting the event live on YouTube. In addition to YouTube, the event will also be streamed on the company's website, which can be accessed using Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch model (iOS 10 or above) or a Mac computer. Additionally, the Windows users can access the Apple event livestream on Edge browser. Apple TV users will be able catch the event on Apple Events channel. Further, Apple may also likely to stream the event on Twitter, like the last year.

What to expect: iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch updates

The company is expected to announce its three new iPhone models. According to multiple reports, the D43 (internal name) would replace last year's iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS, and the N104 (internal name) would replace the highly-popular iPhone XR.

The new iPhone 11 models replacing iPhone XS series are likely to have the first-ever triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 11 will reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to put bigger batteries and some real internal upgrades in the new iPhones.

Additionally, the new iPhone line-up would come with a USB Type-C charger as well as a lightning to USB Type-C cable in the box.

Apple would do away with its original 5-watt charger and instead include a USB Type-C charger that would enable twice-as-fast iPhone charging times without ditching the lightning connector, MacRumors recently reported.

Aiming to take on Huawei and other Chinese rivals, Apple is also mulling the resurrection of the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year. The new model would be Apple's first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399.

The 2019 iPhone line-up is also expected to come with support for Apple Pencil -- a wireless stylus pen from Apple, a new analyst note from Citi Analysts suggests.

Rumours about Apple Pencil support for iPhones go back several years when CEO Tim Cook in an interview in 2016 had said, "If you've ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it's really unbelievable...", news portal 9to5Mac reported recently.

Apple is also expected to launch an upgraded Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic variants at the event. Whether this will be called Apple Watch 5 or a premium upgrade to the current Watch Series 4 is yet to be known. The new Watch models would come in both the 40mm and 44mm versions.

Apple may also announce pricing plans for Apple TV+ with premium streaming content and Apple Arcade, its gaming service.

iOS 13 rollout

The final version of the new iPhone operating system is scheduled to release tomorrow. Apple had unveiled iOS 13 with features like the Dark Mode and Apple sign-in during the WWDC 2019. The new operating system on iPhones is loaded with India-specific features like the Indian-English accent for virtual assistant Siri that would now speak in a more natural and expressive way - in both male and female voices. The users would be able to access content drawn from Indian languages in a seamless conversational style.

According to the iPhone maker, iOS 13 would reduce app download sizes by up to 50 percent and make app updates over 60 percent smaller, resulting in apps launching up to twice as fast.

