Apple event is just a few hours away and the excitement is in the air. Apple fans worldwide are getting ready to see the official unveiling of the company's latest iPhone lineup. However, as always, thanks to leaks and various analyst predictions based on supply chain rumours, we have a fair idea of what to expect from Apple in terms of new iPhones later today. The Cupertino, California-based company is expected to launch a trio of new iPhones, succeeding each of 2018 iPhone models – iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI – a successor to iPhone XR), iPhone 11 Pro (or iPhone XI Pro – a successor to iPhone XS), and iPhone 11 Pro Max (or iPhone XI Pro Max or just iPhone 11 Max or iPhone XI Max – a successor to iPhone XS Max). There is plenty of speculation on the naming front and the latest rumour suggests the phones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Max.

Apple Event: 2019 iPhone lineup - what to expect

Apple Special Event will start at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will have the new iPhone lineup as its flagship announcement. Additionally, Apple is also likely to showcase new Apple Watch model and talk about Apple TV+ pricing and other services, however in this article, we will focus only on new Apple iPhone models and what we expect to see on the price and specifications front, for more information on other expected announcements, check out our previous copies on Apple Watch upgrades, Apple services, and everything to expect at Apple Event 2019. To remind you, Apple launch event will take place in Steve Jobs Theater in Apple headquarters and it will be livestreamed on Apple website as well as YouTube.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price (expected)

As per an alleged slide from Taiwan that popped up this morning on Weibo, Apple iPhone 11 price will reportedly start at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,600) for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone 11 will cost $799 (roughly Rs. 57,200) and $899 (roughly Rs. 64,400), respectively. iPhone 11 Pro price is said to be begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,600) for the 128GB base variant. The 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone will reportedly cost $1099 (roughly Rs. 78,700) and $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,900). Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is rumoured to get a price tag of $1099 (roughly Rs. 78,700) for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost and $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,900) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

Take the above prices with a pinch of salt as they suggest that Apple is going to decrease the pricing in some storage variants, compared to 2018 iPhone lineup. It is highly unlikely that Apple is going that route, even if there is slowdown in iPhone sales. If the past is any indication, the prices will most likely be on a higher than 2018. At best, we will get the same prices as the last year. To recall, the iPhone XS was launched with a price tag of $999 for the 64GB variant, $1,149 for the 256GB variant, and $1,349 for 512GB. The iPhone XS Max had a starting price of $1,099 for the 64GB variant, $1,249 for the 256GB variant, and $1,449 for the 512GB variant. iPhone XR was priced at $749 for the 64GB model at launch, the 128GB variant hd been priced at $799, and the 256GB variant carries a price tag of $899.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications (expected)

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (or iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max) will focus on cameras updates. The two phones will have triple rear cameras in a square module, focusing on wide-angle photography, low-light images, and video recording. Apple will also add AI-capabilities for imaging. The front camera is also said to be getting upgraded with improvements in Face ID to allow the authentication to work even when the iPhone is lying flat. The iPhone 11 or iPhone XR successor will get a second camera on the back, bringing optical zoom and enhanced portrait mode.

All three new iPhone models will be powered by Apple's new A13 chip, and the SoC is said to include a new component, internally dubbed as the “AMX” or “matrix” co-processor, to handle some math-heavy tasks. Bloomberg speculates the new co-processor may help with computer vision and augmented reality that Apple is pushing as a core feature of its mobile devices.

Additionally, only the top two iPhone models will carry OLED screens and the iPhone XR successor will keep the LCD screen. Apple is also said to be removing the pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology from the top-end models, in favour of Haptic Touch. In terms of the displays, the 2019 iPhone models will have the same screen size as their predecessors – 6.1-inch for iPhone 11, 5.8-inch for iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch for iPhone Pro Max.

There were some rumours regarding Apple Pencil support as well as reverse charging, but the latest prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests otherwise.

Traditionally, new Apple iPhone models have gone on pre-orders the Friday after the launch event and the sales have opened on the second Friday. So, we can expect the 2019 iPhone lineup to be put for pre-orders on September 13 and the sales to start on September 20. The same was also hinted by Softbank President Ken Miyauchi last month.