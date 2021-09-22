Technology News
loading

EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles

The European Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, as per a source.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2021 11:59 IST
EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles

Apple has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation and irk consumers

Highlights
  • iPhone handsets are charged from its Lightning cable
  • Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors
  • The European Commission also propose a harmonised charging port

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said - a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Apple, whose iPhone handsets are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste, and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB-C connector and 21 percent a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Commission, iPhone, Apple
Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate

Related Stories

EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  6. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Price, Specifications Have Surfaced Online
  9. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Envy 34-Inch All-in-One Desktop PC With 5K Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Launched
  2. Chinese Phones Should Be Thrown Away Due to Censorship Concerns, Lithuania Defence Ministry Says
  3. EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles
  4. Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Major Cryptocurrencies Continue to Struggle With Dips
  6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report
  7. Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks
  8. Elon Musk Says First Inspiration4 Mission Had Toilet 'Challenges'
  9. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched
  10. Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com