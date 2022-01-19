Technology News
loading

Apple Sued by Ericsson Again Over 5G Patent Licensing for iPhone

Ericsson sued first in October, claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2022 11:25 IST
Apple Sued by Ericsson Again Over 5G Patent Licensing for iPhone

Ericsson said that Apple is now using their technology without a licence

Highlights
  • Ericsson invests about $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,310 crore) a year
  • Last year Ericsson settled patent lawsuits with Samsung
  • Pending dues are usually cleared after a settlement is reached

Sweden's Ericsson has filed another set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the latest salvo between the two companies over royalty payment for use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.

Both companies have already sued each other in the United States as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecoms patents first struck in 2015.

Ericsson sued first in October, claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates. The iPhone maker then filed a lawsuit in December accusing the Swedish company of using "strong-arm tactics" to renew patents.

"Ericsson has refused to negotiate fair terms for renewing our patent licensing agreement, and instead has been suing Apple around the world to extort excessive royalties ... we are asking the court to help determine a fair price," an Apple spokesman said on Tuesday.

Patent lawsuits are quite common among technology companies because every dollar saved could amount to significant amounts over the duration of the agreement, with companies such as Ericsson charging $2.50 (roughly Rs. 190) to $5 (roughly Rs. 370) for every 5G handset.

"Since the prior agreement has expired, and we have been unable to reach agreement on the terms and scope of a new licence, Apple is now using our technology without a licence," an Ericsson spokesman said.

The Swedish company invests about $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,310 crore) a year in research, has a portfolio of more than 57,000 patents and royalties from its patent portfolio account for roughly a third of its operating profit.

Last year Ericsson settled patent lawsuits with Samsung after several months of court battles that temporarily hit its quarterly earnings. Pending dues are usually cleared after a settlement is reached.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ericsson, Apple, iPhone
Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date Set for January 20

Related Stories

Apple Sued by Ericsson Again Over 5G Patent Licensing for iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Logitech Pen Military-Grade Durable Chromebook Stylus Launched for Students
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  6. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Sites Said to Still Be Vulnerable; Company Says 'Access Secured'
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week
  2. Apple Sued by Ericsson Again Over 5G Patent Licensing for iPhone
  3. Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date Set for January 20
  4. Alibaba Cloud Unit Said to Be Examined by US for National Security Risks
  5. WhatsApp Begins Testing In-App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions
  6. Tether, Neo See Gains as Market Movement Hits Most Cryptocurrencies, Even Bitcoin
  7. Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. AT&T, Verizon Pause 5G Rollout Near US Airports to Avoid Flight Disruptions
  10. Air India Curtails US Operations in View of Deployment of 5G Communications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com