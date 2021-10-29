Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse

Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse

Apple's results were mixed in a fiscal fourth quarter seen as a lull before the high-sales holiday end of year.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 10:45 IST
Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse

Apple has "managed to navigate the problems fairly well, but hasn’t escaped unscathed”

Highlights
  • Cook said the last quarter had "larger than expected supply constraints"
  • Apple said chip shortage would affect its sales in the fourth quarter
  • Cook said Apple now has 745 million paid subscribers on its platforms

Supply chain woes cost Apple $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,890 crore) in sales during the company's fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and Chief Executive Tim Cook said that the impact will be even worse during the current holiday sales quarter.

Cook told Reuters on Thursday the quarter ended September 25 had "larger than expected supply constraints" as well as pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen "significant improvement" by late October in those Southeast Asian facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting "most of our products," Cook said.

"We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible," Cook said.

Cook said the company expects year-over-growth for its quarter ending in December. Analysts expect growth of 7.4 percent to $119.7 billion (roughly Rs. 8,95,413 crore).

"We're projecting very solid demand growth year over year. But we are also predicting that we're going to be short of demand by larger than $6 billion," Cook said.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company, which had risen nearly 15 percent this year, fell 3.4 percent in extended trading on Thursday. The dip could make Microsoft the world's most valuable company after a run-up in Microsoft shares on the strength of its cloud computing business.

Apple's results were mixed in a fiscal fourth quarter seen as a lull before the high-sales holiday end of year.

Apple said revenues and profits for the fiscal fourth quarter were $83.4 billion (roughly Rs. 6,23,739 crore) and $1.24 (roughly Rs. 92) per share, compared with analyst estimates of $84.8 billion (roughly Rs. 6,34,241 crore) and $1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results were a rocky end to a fiscal year of above-expectations sales led by its iPhone 12 models and strong sales of Mac computers and iPads for working and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple told investors in July that chip constraints would start to hit its iPhone and iPad lineups for the first time in the fourth quarter.

Apple posted its results shortly after retailer Amazon forecast holiday-quarter sales well below Wall Street expectations, citing labor supply shortages and global supply chain issues in part.

Apple has "managed to navigate the problems fairly well, but hasn't escaped unscathed, and an extended duration of these problems will spell trouble, especially because the market is unforgiving when it comes to Apple's performance," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Misses

Apple missed expectations in two key categories.

Apple said fourth-quarter iPhone sales were $38.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,90,968 crore), short of estimates of $41.5 billion (roughly Rs. 3,10,415 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Cook said that chips made with older technology remain the key supply constraint. He said that Apple remains unsure whether the shortages will ease after the holiday shopping season.

"It's very difficult to call," Cook told Reuters.

The company's accessories segment, which contains fast-growing categories like its AirPods wireless headphones, came in at $8.8 billion (roughly Rs. 65,837 crore), half a billion dollars lower than analyst expectations of $9.3 billion (roughly Rs. 69,575 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Other segments fared better. Sales for iPads and Macs were $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 65,823 crore) and $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 68,815 crore), compared with analyst estimates of $7.2 billion (roughly Rs. 53,855 crore) and $9.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's services segment — which contains its App Store business — had sales of $18.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,36,897 crore) in revenue, up 26 percent, compared with analyst expectations of $17.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,661 crore). Cook told Reuters that Apple now has 745 million paid subscribers to its platform, up from the 700 million it disclosed a quarter ago.

"Services were strong, and it shows the beauty and durability of software and services, as there are better margins and no supply issues, since software doesn't arrive on a container ship," said Hal Eddins, chief economist at Apple shareholder Capital Investment Companies.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meta Plans to Launch Smartwatch With Camera as Competitor to Apple Watch, Leaked Photo Shows

Related Stories

Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  7. Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display Goes Official
  8. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  9. Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming NFTs Get Dedicated Digital Wallet
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Leads Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Apple Beats Xiaomi Amid Market Slowdown: IDC
  2. Apple Doubled Its Business in India in Fiscal 2021, CEO Tim Cook Says
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Recover From Mid-Week Dip as Dogecoin Rallies to Rise 29 Percent
  4. Amazon Reports Slump in Profits Due to Labour, Supply Issues; Expects It to Continue Through Holiday Quarter
  5. Apple Results Hit by Supply Chain Woes, CEO Tim Cook Says Holiday Quarter Impact Will Be Worse
  6. Meta Plans to Launch Smartwatch With Camera as Competitor to Apple Watch, Leaked Photo Shows
  7. Facebook Changes Name to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Rebranding Reflects Investment in 'Metaverse'
  8. New Digital Wallet Launched for Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Debut
  9. Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display, SpO2 Tracking Launched; Redmi Buds 3 Lite Also Unveiled
  10. Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launched With Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com