Some Apple device users have been facing a weird issue for the past few months now, with cases getting worse this week. Apple seems to be randomly locking some of its users out of their Apple ID accounts on iPhone, Apple TV, and other Apple devices. Having been locked out, users are having to resort to reset their account passwords to regain access. The Cupertino giant appears to have silently acknowledged the issue as the Apple Support Twitter account seems to be directing people to a Support page with the required information needed to recover a locked/ disabled account.

Several users on Reddit and Twitter have reported that they are seeing a pop up to reset their Apple ID password in the Settings app. This development has emerged out of nowhere and is being experienced by users who have not interacted with their Apple ID in the past few days. Some users are reporting that the issue persists even after they have reset their Apple ID passwords multiple times. First reported by MacRumors, many users with two factor authentication enabled and a unique iCloud password have been known to have the issue on their devices.

While there has been no official statement from Apple yet, an acknowledgement on its Apple Support Twitter handle can be termed as somewhat of a confirmation. The Twitter account pointed affected users to this support page.

In the meanwhile, earlier this week, Apple shares dropped to the lowest in the 3 months due to low shipment warnings by iPhone suppliers and analysts. Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also cut his iPhone XR shipment estimates by nearly 30 million units this week.