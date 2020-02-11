Technology News
loading

Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court

In a partial victory for VirnetX, the court had left in place a jury’s finding that some iPhone versions infringed VirnetX patents.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 14:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court

Apple had urged all of the judges sitting on the court to reconsider the split decision

Highlights
  • Apple requested the court to reconsider its decision
  • Apple iPhones allegedly infringed VirnetX Holding patents
  • US Court of Appeals declined to reconsider the decision

A US appeals court on Monday denied a request by Apple that it reconsider a decision upholding a finding Apple iPhones infringed VirnetX Holding patents relating to secure communications technology.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to reconsider a split decision it issued on November 22 in the long-running litigation.

In the November ruling, a three-judge panel of the court voided a jury's calculation that Apple should pay $503 million for infringing VirnetX patents.

But in a partial victory for VirnetX, the Federal Circuit left in place a Texas jury's finding that some versions of the iPhone infringed two VirnetX patents, setting the stage for another trial.

Apple had urged all of the judges sitting on the court to reconsider that part of the three-judge panel's decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VirnetX, Apple
Realme Days Sale 2020 Now Live, Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More

Related Stories

Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  6. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  8. Realme Days Sale Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, More
  9. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Draws Anger With Vacation Homes Feature
  2. Vivo, Intel, NTT DoCoMo Become Latest Companies to Withdraw From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  3. ARM to Launch New AI Chip for Small Devices
  4. Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report
  5. Realme Days Sale 2020 Now Live, Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  6. Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court
  7. Top Gear Season 27 to Air on Colors Infinity, Possibly Voot Select Too
  8. Coronavirus: Global Smartphone Output May Drop to 5-Year-Low in Q1, Says TrendForce
  9. Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.