Amazon India will host the next iteration of Apple Days sale on its site offering price cuts on the iPhone 11 series as well as old phones like the iPhone 8 Plus. There will be different deals and offers listed for the Apple iPad series and the Apple Watch series as well. Apple Days sale on Amazon India will begin midnight tonight and continue through July 25.

Apple Days sale offers on Amazon

Starting with the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 11 will be sold at Rs. 62,900 for the 64GB storage option, instead of its last revised price of Rs. 68,300 during the sale. This means a discount of Rs. 5,400 will be offered during the Apple Days sale period.

Amazon hasn't mentioned any price discounts for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, instead it will provide Rs. 4,000 discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders.

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB will be priced at Rs. 41,500 during the Apple Days sale. Currently, the phone is listed for Rs. 41,999, which means a price discount of Rs. 500 will be provided during the sale. The iPhone 7 series will also be listed at attractive prices during the sale. Amazon notes that most Apple purchases will be listed with finance options like no-cost EMI and additional discounts using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

During the Apple Days sale, the Apple iPad series will be listed with up to Rs. 5,000 discount and the Apple Watch Series 3 will see a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. HDFC Bank card holders can also avail a Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the Apple MacBook Pro. All sale offers will go live at midnight on a dedicated page on Amazon India.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

