Amazon Apple Days Sale Begins Midnight Tonight: Price Discount on iPhone 11, Other Products

The iPhone 11 will be priced at Rs. 62,900 for the 64GB storage option, instead of its last revised price of Rs. 68,300 during the sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 July 2020 14:26 IST
iPhone 8 Plus will be listed for Rs. 41,500 during sale period

Highlights
  • HDFC Bank card users will get up to Rs. 5,000 off on iPad purchases
  • Apple Watch Series 3 will be listed with Rs. 1,000 off for HDFC card hold
  • iPhone 11 Pro buyers to get Rs. 4,000 off on HFDC Bank card transactions

Amazon India will host the next iteration of Apple Days sale on its site offering price cuts on the iPhone 11 series as well as old phones like the iPhone 8 Plus. There will be different deals and offers listed for the Apple iPad series and the Apple Watch series as well. Apple Days sale on Amazon India will begin midnight tonight and continue through July 25.

Apple Days sale offers on Amazon

Starting with the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 11 will be sold at Rs. 62,900 for the 64GB storage option, instead of its last revised price of Rs. 68,300 during the sale. This means a discount of Rs. 5,400 will be offered during the Apple Days sale period.

Amazon hasn't mentioned any price discounts for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, instead it will provide Rs. 4,000 discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders.

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB will be priced at Rs. 41,500 during the Apple Days sale. Currently, the phone is listed for Rs. 41,999, which means a price discount of Rs. 500 will be provided during the sale. The iPhone 7 series will also be listed at attractive prices during the sale. Amazon notes that most Apple purchases will be listed with finance options like no-cost EMI and additional discounts using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

During the Apple Days sale, the Apple iPad series will be listed with up to Rs. 5,000 discount and the Apple Watch Series 3 will see a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. HDFC Bank card holders can also avail a Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the Apple MacBook Pro. All sale offers will go live at midnight on a dedicated page on Amazon India.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Days, Amazon India, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPad, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Moto G9 Play Surfaces on Geekbench With Qualcomm SoC, 4GB RAM Tipped

