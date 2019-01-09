NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Cuts First Quarter Production Plan for New iPhone Models by 10 Percent: Report

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Cuts First Quarter Production Plan for New iPhone Models by 10 Percent: Report

Apple is cutting planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 percent for the March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday, a week after the company slashed its quarterly sales forecast.

That rare step exposed weakening demand in China for Apple's iPhones amid a slowing economy, which has also been buffeted by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned models of the XS, XS Max, and XR, Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

The request was made before Apple cut its forecast last week, Nikkei said. The surprise warning triggered a broad sell-off in global stock markets.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is expected to be cut to about 40 million to 43 million units for the January-March quarter, from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units, Nikkei reported citing one source familiar with the situation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Samsung Phone Users Perturbed to Find They Can't Delete Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Plans Public Debates About Tech for 2019 Personal Challenge
Apple Cuts First Quarter Production Plan for New iPhone Models by 10 Percent: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  2. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  3. Sony HT-S700RF 5.1 Home Cinema Soundbar System Review
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  5. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Send Up to 30 Audio Files at Once
  6. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  8. Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s Refreshed at CES 2019
  9. Honor Play 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.