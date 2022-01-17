Technology News
Apple to Require Employee Proof of COVID-19 Booster: Report

Meta also recently mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 January 2022 11:04 IST
Unvaccinated employees will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple workplaces

Highlights
  • Many companies in the US have been strengthening their COVID-19 rules
  • Google on Friday said it was temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests
  • Meta delayed US office reopenings to March 28

Apple will require retail and corporate employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, The Verge reported on Saturday, citing an internal email.

Starting January 24, unvaccinated employees or those who haven't submitted proof of vaccination will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple workplaces, the report said. The Verge said it was not immediately clear if the testing requirement applies to both corporate and retail employees.

"Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," the memo read, according to The Verge.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many companies in the US have been strengthening their COVID-19 rules, mandating vaccination and delaying back-to-office plans as the Omicron variant increases infections across the country.

This week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices. It also delayed US office reopenings to March 28, from an earlier plan of January 31.

Alphabet's Google on Friday said it was temporarily mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering its US offices.

A report by The Information said Amazon has offered its US warehouse workers $40 (roughly Rs. 2,970) to get a booster shot.

Crypto Price Chart Shows Gains and Losses as Altcoins Swell Up While Bitcoin, Ether See Dips
Google Doodle Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Wear Face Masks Amid Surge of Cases

