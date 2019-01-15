NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Claims Qualcomm Refused to Sell Modems for 2018 iPhone Models

, 15 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Claims Qualcomm Refused to Sell Modems for 2018 iPhone Models

Taking its legal battle with chipmaking giant Qualcomm to the next level, Apple has claimed it wanted to use Qualcomm modems in its 2018's iPhone models but the chip maker refused to sell them after being sued by the iPhone maker over its licensing practices.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Qualcomm of operating a monopoly in wireless chips, forcing companies such as Apple to work with it exclusively and charging excessive licensing fees for its technology.

According to Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams's testimony in court during the FTC trial against Qualcomm, the latter refused to sell its 4G LTE modems to Apple because of the companies' licensing dispute, CNET reported late on Monday.

The chip-making giant continues to provide the iPhone maker with chips for its older models, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

"The strategy was to dual-source in 2018 as well. We were working toward doing that with Qualcomm but in the end they would not support us or sell us chips," the report quoted William as saying.

Apple reportedly dialled Intel's CEO at the time, Brian Krzanich, to ask the company to supply all modems needed for the iPhone instead of only half the volume.

However, Williams' comments appear to contradict testimony from Qualcomm's CEO Steven Mollenkopf.

Mollenkopf on Friday had said on the stand that as of spring 2018, Qualcomm was still trying to win a contract supplying chips for iPhones but that it hadn't "had any new business" from Apple since its previous contracts expired, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Apple, Brian Krzanich
Samsung Galaxy S10 X Will Be Samsung’s First 5G Smartphone: Report
Apple Replaced 11 Million iPhone Batteries Under $29 Replacement Programme in 2018, Up From an Average of 1-2 Million: Report
Apple Claims Qualcomm Refused to Sell Modems for 2018 iPhone Models
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to Get Android Pie Update Soon
  4. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  6. TRAI Reminds Consumers They Can Pick A-La-Carte Channels for Base Pack
  7. Here's How Gliders Will Work in Fortnite With Update 7.20
  8. Honor 10 Lite With Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Update Improves Selfie Camera Performance
  10. Vivo Y91 With Dual Rear Cameras, Dewdrop Notch Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.