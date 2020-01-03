Technology News
loading

Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report

A14 chips are said to be using the 5-nanometer EUV process and will offer a 1.8-times logic density improvement and 15-percent speed gain on ARM Cortex-A72 cores.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report

5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the new iPhones

Highlights
  • TSMC has secured orders for the "A14" processors
  • It is expected to start manufacturing the chips in Q2 of this year
  • The chips will likely be used in the next generation of Apple's iPhones

Apple chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has secured orders for the "A14" processors and it is expected to start manufacturing the chips in the second quarter of this year. The chips will likely be used in the next generation of Apple's iPhones, including the iPhone 12 and the rumoured "iPhone SE 2". The new A14 chip will be manufactured using TSMC's new 5-nanometer production process, down from 7-nanometer fabrication.

Chips using the 5-nanometer EUV process stand to offer a 1.8-times logic density improvement and 15-percent speed gain on ARM Cortex-A72 cores over the 7-nanometer process, reports AppleInsider.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently claimed that Apple may launch four 5G-enabled iPhones next year and while 5G-related components could raise the production costs of the devices, he believes that the iPhone maker will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones.

5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the new iPhones by anywhere from $30 to $100.

Kuo states that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its supply chain expenses, including dropping its upfront non-recurring engineering payment to suppliers of the redesigned metal chassis and frame for 5G iPhone.

Additionally, Apple's plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years.

In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself.

According to a report by The Information, Apple may not have a homegrown 5G modem ready for its iPhones till 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: A14, 2020 iPhone, iPhone 12, iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2, TSMC, 5G
CES 2020: LG to Unveil Real 8K OLED and Nanocell TV Lineup
Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon
Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  4. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  5. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  6. Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Before Official Announcement
  7. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  8. Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon
  9. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Detail Availability of P2P Wireless File Transfer Feature
  10. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
#Latest Stories
  1. Fake Food Shops Flourish on Swiggy, Zomato Leaving Consumers in Distress
  2. Sony to Host CES 2020 Event on January 6: What to Expect
  3. Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report
  4. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched Ahead of CES 2020
  6. Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon
  7. CES 2020: LG to Unveil Real 8K OLED and Nanocell TV Lineup
  8. Disney Movies Made Over $13 Billion at Worldwide Box Office in 2019, an All-Time Record
  9. Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch Next Week
  10. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC in Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.