NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Price of New iPhone Models, Says They Are Worth It

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Price of New iPhone Models, Says They Are Worth It

Defending the high cost consumers would have to pay to own the most expensive iPhone released this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the device is worth the cost as it replaces many other gadgets one might need, a media report said.

Apple's newest line of iPhone handsets - the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max - cost as much as $1,449 for the most expensive model, CNBC reported late on Tuesday.

"The phone has replaced your digital camera. You don't have a separate one anymore. It's replaced your video camera. It's replaced your music player. It's replaced all of these different devices," Cook was quoted as saying to ABC's "Good Morning America".

"And so arguably the product is really important. And we've found that people want to have the most innovative product available and with that, it's not cheap to do."

In India, one would have to shell out Rs. 12,075 a month as zero-cost EMI for a period of one year to own the 512GB variant of iPhone XS Max that will come for Rs 1,44,900 in India.

The iPhone XS with 512GB storage model will cost Rs. 1,34,900 and the cheapest of the lot, the iPhone XR, has a starting price (64GB) of Rs. 76,900 in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Tim Cook
Fujifilm X-T3 Compact Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Starting Rs. 1,17,999
Microsoft Adds 2 Mixed Reality Business Apps to Dynamics 365 Suite
Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Price of New iPhone Models, Says They Are Worth It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy J6+ Is First Samsung Phone With a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specs Revealed in AliExpress Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  7. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Cameras, Large Bezels
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched
  9. Flipkart Honor Days Sale to Offer Deals on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More
  10. These Are the 25 Most Attractive Startups in India as Per LinkedIn
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.