NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple CEO Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' but Not a Focus

, 03 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple CEO Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' but Not a Focus

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Thursday that the iPhone maker's $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 68.7 lakh crores) market capitalisation was "not the most important measure" of the company's success but was instead a result of its focus on its products, customers and company values.

In a memo to Apple's more than 120,000 employees that was seen by Reuters, Cook called the valuation a "significant milestone" that gave the company "much to be proud of." But he said it should not be the Cupertino, California, company's focus.

"Financial returns are simply the result of Apple's innovation, putting our products and customers first, and always staying true to our values," Cook said in the memo.

With a closing price of $207.39 (roughly Rs. 14,500) on Thursday, Apple became the first publicly listed US company to ever reach $1 trillion in market capitalisation. Apple's stock market value is greater than the combined capitalization of Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T. It now accounts for 4 percent of the S&P 500.

Cook had not previously publicly commented on the company's $1 trillion valuation.

Apple was founded in the late 1970s by Steve Jobs and went public in 1980 after helping usher in the era of the personal computer. One of three founders, Jobs was driven out of Apple in the mid-1980s, only to return a decade later and rescue the computer company from near bankruptcy.

In the two decades since, Apple has risen to become the most valuable company in the world by helping popularise yet another era in computing, the smart phone. The iPhone, introduced by Jobs in 2007, has sold more than one billion units. In his memo, Cook referred back to Jobs, who died in 2011.

"Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges - and that the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," Cook wrote in the memo.

"Just as Steve always did in moments like this, we should all look forward to Apple's bright future and the great work we'll do together."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook
FIFA eWorld Cup Kicks Off, a Virtual Tournament With a $250,000 Grand Prize
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Launched Early on PS4
Apple CEO Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' but Not a Focus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Teased
  2. Netflix Announces Baahubali Prequel Series
  3. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Now in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin August 15: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  8. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  9. Honor Play First Impressions
  10. WhatsApp Status to Will Serve Ads From 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.