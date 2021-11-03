Technology News
loading

Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch; Will Auto-Dial 911: Report

Building a new crash detection feature into the iPhone alongside CarPlay could bolster Apple's rumoured IronHeart project.

By ANI | Updated: 3 November 2021 10:18 IST
Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch; Will Auto-Dial 911: Report

Apple has had many years to collect data and analytics on willing iOS and watchOS users

Highlights
  • Rise of unsafe smartphone usage in cars made way for integration systems
  • Google's Personal Safety app on Pixel phones includes feature for help
  • Apple's accident detection hasn't always worked as intended in the past

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone and Apple Watch feature that detects if you're in a car crash and dials 911 automatically.

The current plan is to roll out such a feature next year.

Google's Personal Safety app on Pixel phones already includes a feature to call for help when it detects car crashes, just like connected car services in modern vehicles do, including GM's OnStar, Subaru's Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect.

Many cars on the road today are not equipped with any connectivity features, so getting crash detection on an iPhone too means more drivers can get the help they need in an accident as long as they have one in their pocket or mounted to their dash.

The rise of unsafe smartphone usage in cars made way for integration systems like CarPlay and Android Auto, the former appearing in nearly 80 percent of new vehicles in 2020, according to Apple.

Building a new crash detection feature into the iPhone alongside CarPlay could bolster Apple's rumoured IronHeart project to connect its phone with car settings in the same way HomeKit controls smart speakers and lighting. Targeting the annual $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,915 crore) revenue stream that GM brings in with OnStar with the built-in features would be a very Apple thing to do.

While Apple's accident detection hasn't always worked as intended in the past, the company has had many years to collect data and analytics on willing iOS and watchOS users. It remains to be seen how accurately Apple will be able to detect car crashes, let alone people falling.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, iOS, WatchOS, IronHeart, CarPlay
Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
Tinder Brings Second-Season of Swipe Night in 25 Countries Including India

Related Stories

Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch; Will Auto-Dial 911: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  7. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature May Get Indefinite Time Limit
  9. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
  10. Shiba Inu Payments Are Now Accepted at This Parisian Bistro
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency: Majority Follow Bitcoin, Ether on Gain-Trail; Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  2. Microsoft Rolls Out New Tech to Connect Its Cloud to Rivals
  3. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Facebook Will Shut Down Facial Recognition System Amid Privacy Concerns
  5. Tinder Brings Second-Season of Swipe Night in 25 Countries Including India
  6. Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch; Will Auto-Dial 911: Report
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  8. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games, including a Couple Based on Stranger Things
  9. Oppo A95 Renders, Promo Images Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Back Panel Design Tipped Again, Could Come in Four Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com