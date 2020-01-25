Technology News
Apple Captured 2 Percent of India Smartphone Market in Q4 2019, Growing 41 Percent YoY: Counterpoint

On an annual level, Apple shipments are set to rebound in India during 2019 with an estimated growth (YoY) of six percent.

Updated: 25 January 2020 12:09 IST
Apple Captured 2 Percent of India Smartphone Market in Q4 2019, Growing 41 Percent YoY: Counterpoint

The iPhone 11 series significantly helped Apple marked its growth in India

Highlights
  • Apple is believed to have a better understanding of market
  • Initial demand of iPhone 11 series was driven by aggressive pricing
  • Price cut on iPhone XR made it the best selling iPhone in India

Riding on the strong demand for iPhone XR and iPhone 11, Apple became one of the fastest-growing brands in India in the fourth quarter of 2019, capturing two percent market share with a year-on-year growth of 41 percent, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

On an annual level, Apple shipments are set to rebound in India during 2019 with an estimated growth (YoY) of 6 percent.

"This is compared to a 43 percent decline it had during 2018, thanks to the price correction of iPhone XR, revamped channel strategy and expansion of local manufacturing in India," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

The initial strong demand for the iPhone 11 series was driven by aggressive pricing, promotional and channel strategy.

"The EMI along with cashback offers on iPhone 11 series especially iPhone 11 did well during the important festive launch," Pathak added.

Additionally, the fastest ever roll-out in India ahead during the festive season led to the strong initial shipments.

In fact, price cut on iPhone XR immediately made it the best selling iPhone within Apple portfolio for two successive quarters (Q2 2019, and Q3 2019).

The Cupertino-based tech giant is fast selling almost all products -- iPhones, Apple Watch, Mac desktops and AirPods Pro -- apart from a growing Apple TV community in India.

The reason for Apple's rise lies in a better understanding of a market that requires unique customer strategies and mind games, not seen in other, more evolved smartphone territories.

"Apple still continues to be an aspirational brand in India and the success of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 indicates that Apple can grow faster in India provided with the right channel and pricing strategy in place," said Pathak.

iPhone XR is being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s being assembled at supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru.

