Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,470 crores) as it builds a new campus and engineering hub.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2021 11:15 IST
iPhone maker said it would establish a $100 million (roughly Rs. 745 crores) fund to support schools

Highlights
  • Apple also said it expanded hiring targets at other US locations
  • The company said it will aim to hire 5,000 people in San Diego
  • The target includes Apple's US data centres, capital expenditures

Apple on Monday said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other US states and increase its spending targets with US suppliers.

Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,460 crores) as it builds a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, with most of the jobs expected to focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other technology fields. It joins a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,460 crores) Austin, Texas campus announced in 2019.

North Carolina's Economic Investment Committee on Monday approved a job-development grant that could provide Apple as much as $845.8 million (roughly Rs. 6,300 crores) in tax reimbursements over 39 years if Apple hits job and growth targets. State officials said the 3,000 jobs are expected to create $1.97 billion (roughly Rs. 14,690 crores) in new tax revenues to the state over the grant period.

The iPhone maker said it would also establish a $100 million (roughly Rs. 745 crores) fund to support schools in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina and throughout the state, as well as contribute $110 million (roughly Rs. 820 crores) to help build infrastructure such as broadband internet, roads, bridges and public schools in 80 North Carolina counties.

“As a North-Carolina native, I'm thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

"We're proud that this new investment will also be supporting education and critical infrastructure projects across the state."

Apple also said it expanded hiring targets at other US locations to hit a goal 20,000 additional jobs by 2026, setting new goals for facilities in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington state.

In Apple's home state of California, the company said it will aim to hire 5,000 people in San Diego and 3,000 people in Culver City in the Los Angeles area.

Apple also increased a US spending target to $430 billion (roughly Rs. 32,06,190 crores) by 2026, up from a five-year goal of $350 billion (roughly Rs. 26,09,690 crores) Apple set in 2018, and said it was on track to exceed.

The target includes Apple's US data centres, capital expenditures, and spending to create original television content in 20 states. It also includes spending with Apple's US-headquartered suppliers, though Apple has not said whether it applies only to goods made in those suppliers' US facilities.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
Apple Advertising Tracking Changes’ Impact Will Hinge on App Developers, Company’s Privacy Chief Says

