Apple, Affirm Said to Launch Buy-Now-Pay-Later Programme in Canada

Apple service will let iPhone, Mac, and iPad buyers in Canada pay for purchases over 12 or 24 months.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2021 14:37 IST
The programme will be for for Apple device purchases in Canada

  • Buy now, pay later is marketed as an alternative to credit cards
  • Apple and Affirm plan to debut the programme this month
  • Square said it would acquire buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay

Apple and Affirm's PayBright are planning to launch a "buy now, pay later" programme for Apple device purchases in Canada, Bloomberg News reported, allowing people to pay for iPhone, Mac, and iPad over 12 to 24 months.

In the United States, Australia, and Europe, buy now, pay later is marketed as an alternative to credit cards. The service has soared in popularity during the pandemic as consumers seek other options to make purchases that are easier on their wallets.

On Monday, Square, the payments firm of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, said it would acquire buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay for $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,620 crores), creating a transactions giant that will battle banks and tech firms in the financial sector's fastest-growing business.

Square's deal for Afterpay would allow it to compete with PayPal and unlisted Swedish startup Klarna, which was worth $46 billion in its last fundraising in June.

Apple and Affirm plan to debut the programme this month at Apple stores in Canada, Bloomberg reported, citing a message sent to Apple retail employees in the region.

The service will let iPhone, Mac, and iPad buyers in Canada pay for purchases over 12 or 24 months instead of in-full at the time of the transaction, according to the Bloomberg report

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and Affirm declined to comment.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on a service to let shoppers pay for purchases in installments and it would use Goldman Sachs Group as the lender for the loans made through Apple Pay.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Apple, BNPL, Affirm, iPhone, Mac, iPad
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
