Apple Asks US to Waive Tariffs on Chinese-Made Watches, iPhone Parts, AirPods

Apple submitted the requests on the first day the Trump administration began accepting them.

By | Updated: 2 November 2019 10:26 IST
Apple has sought tariff exclusions from 11 products including HomePod and AirPods

Highlights
  • Apple asked for tariff waivers in a filing with the US TRO
  • The company also seeks tariff exclusions for iPhone repair parts
  • Apple seeks wide exclusion from tariffs that took effect last month

Apple asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to company filings with the US Trade Representative's Office.

The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, iMac computers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until Nov. 14 to submit comments on the requests.

Apple told the US Trade Representative's Office the products were consumer electronic devices and "not strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."

The exclusions seek relief from 15 percent tariffs that took effect on Sept. 1.

FitBit asked the administration to waive tariffs on its fitness trackers. The company told the administration "the vast majority of global production capacity for wrist-wearable communications devices is in China."

The company added that "while Fitbit is aware of facilities currently producing such devices in Taiwan and South Korea, these facilities are fully owned by, or otherwise contracted to, Fitbit competitors that use them for their own branded production, rendering them unavailable to Fitbit." Alphabet announced Friday it has reached a deal to acquire Fitbit.

Apple submitted the requests on the first day the Trump administration began accepting them. An Apple spokesman did not immediately comment.

Apple's wearables and accessories business - which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod - brought in $24.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,73,227 crores) in its fiscal 2019 ended in September, or about 9.4 percent of Apple's revenue. Sales in the segment were up 41 percent versus the prior year, and the devices have become an important driver of Apple's business as iPhone sales declined for the past four straight quarters.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Wednesday on the company's earnings call the company is paying "some tariffs today, as you know, some that went into effect pre-September and some others that went into effect in September. So we are paying some."

Christie's has asked the administration waive tariffs on Chinese sculptures, statues, paintings, antique furniture and silverware and other collectible items.

Sea Eagle Boats submitted requests to waive tariffs on inflatable stand up paddleboards.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods
WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus
