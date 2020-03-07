Technology News
loading

Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads

Apple is also asking employees in the Seattle area to work from home.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 March 2020 10:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads

Apple last month said the spread of the virus in China would cause it to miss revenue targets

Highlights
  • Apple asked employees at Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home
  • The latest measure is taken as a "precaution"
  • Apple's 12,000-person Apple Park campus is located in Santa Clary County

Apple on Friday asked employees at its Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home if possible as a "precaution," a spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

Officials in Santa Clara County, where Apple's 12,000-person Apple Park campus is located, had earlier asked large companies to consider asking employees to telecommute and find other ways of limiting close contact. There were 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county as of March 5, health officials said.

Apple is also asking employees in the Seattle area to work from home. In California, its Santa Clara County retail stores remain open, a spokesman said.

Apple last month said the spread of the virus in China would cause it to miss revenue targets for the quarter ending in March and cause iPhone shortages.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Silicon Valley, Apple Park, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case
SXSW Festival in Texas Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Related Stories

Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  3. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review
  6. iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  7. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  8. All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Next Indian Movie, Guilty
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Grindr's Chinese Owner Says to Sell Dating App for $608 Million
  2. Boeing Hit With 61 Safety Fixes for Starliner Astronaut Capsule
  3. SXSW Festival in Texas Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
  4. Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads
  5. Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case
  6. AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
  7. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  8. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  9. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.